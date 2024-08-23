Blake Lively Made Son Olin a Boob Cake for His 1st Birthday

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ son Olin had an unforgettable cake for his first birthday.

“My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor,” the It Ends With Us actress shared on the “Zoe Ball and Friends” podcast on Friday, August 16. “For my baby, I just did a giant set of t-ts,” she added, prompting host Zoe Ball to burst out laughing.

Lively joked that the cake will “haunt him for life,” but explained her reasoning for the breast-inspired dessert.

“But, what do they want at one? Like, he’s not … he can’t declare what he wants,” Lively, 36, reasoned. “So boobs!”

“I’ll show you a picture after — they’re pretty amazing,” Lively then quipped to Ball, quickly adding, “Of the cake — not of my… also amazing, though!”

Lively and Reynolds, 44, quietly welcomed baby Olin in February 2023, though they did not share the little’s one sex or name until recently. (The couple also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.)

Reynolds shared Olin’s name for the first time at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in July. “I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he told the audience in a speech. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.” He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Just days later, the actor confirmed Olin’s sex in a touching YouTube video. In the clip, Reynolds interviewed John Bell, a Wrexham AFC fan who has been candid about the death of son Jake.

“I’m very grateful that you shared his story,” Reynolds told Bell. “I want to share with you that I too have a son. Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

Earlier this month, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed in an interview with Variety that he is the little one’s godfather.

“Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest,” Levy, 56, said of the Reynolds children’s cameos in the Marvel movie. “As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo.”

Olin briefly appears in Deadpool & Wolverine as Babypool, while his sister Inez appears as Kidpool. Lively makes a masked appearance as Lady Deadpool. Meanwhile, Betty is mentioned in the credits as Hugh Jackman’s “wrangler.”