Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter Betty has her own credit at the end of Deadpool and Wolverine.

A video shared via TikTok on Saturday, July 27, showed the credits to the third Deadpool movie rolling across the screen in a movie theater, revealing the young girl’s crucial role in the making of the film: “Hugh Jackman Wrangler: Betty Reynolds.” (Reynolds and Lively share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and son Olin, 18 months.)

Reynolds, 47, previously spoke about the bond between Deadpool 3 costar Hugh Jackman and his youngest daughter at the movie’s New York City premiere on Monday, July 22. The red carpet event was a family affair, as Lively and their four children joined Reynolds.

“They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well,” Reynolds told Extra backstage in a joint interview with Jackman, 55. “He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”

Jackman added, “She thinks I have healing powers, I think.”

The fun with Uncle Hughy doesn’t stop there, as Reynolds shared he has walked in on Jackman and his kids performing songs from the 2017 hit movie musical The Greatest Showman. “This is a true story, I’m not making this up,” Reynolds explained in a July 19 SiriusXM interview. “I’ve come in, I’ve heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner, and there [are] my kids watching the movie, singing along. And there’s Hugh acting it out with them, like, just this big kid.”

Reynolds said the reenactment was one of “the most heartbreaking, beautiful things I’d ever seen.” He even joked that Jackman had outdone him in both musicals and fatherhood. “I knew I would never be able to top [him], so I started a new life,” he quipped. “So I’ve started a new life in a new country with a secret family.”

Deadpool and Wolverine reunites Reynolds and Jackman as their respective characters for the first time since Wolverine: Origins in 2009. The movie also introduces the X-Men to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, under which the first two Deadpool films were distributed.

As for his other kids, Reynolds confirmed in a July 15 interview with The New York Times that his third turn as Deadpool has received rave reviews from daughter James.

“Well, I’m not saying other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me,” Reynolds said. “Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is now in theaters.