Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed the name of their fourth child, Olin, on Monday, July 22.

Reynolds, 47, announced the name while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he shared from the stage. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Reynolds and Lively, 36 — who also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — seemingly confirmed the birth of baby No. 4 in February 2023, five months after Us Weekly confirmed that Lively was pregnant. At the time, the Gossip Girl alum appeared without a baby bump in a carousel of images she shared via Instagram.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” Lively captioned the photos of her family’s Super Bowl party.

Related: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it’s clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. “The baby came early but everyone […]

Two months later, Lively stepped out for her first post-pregnancy red carpet while attending Barnard College’s Annual Gala in New York City. However, while fans speculated she and her spouse would make an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala in May, the A Simple Favor star revealed she was skipping the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s event to stay home with her newborn.

“You will not [see me there]. But I will be watching,” Lively shared at the Tiffany & Co. store opening in April, joking that she would be donning her 2022 Versace gown to watch the soirée “on my couch.”

On the day of the fashion fundraiser, the Age of Adaline star took to social media to share a glimpse into what was keeping her from attending the event. “First Monday in May,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a snap of herself pumping breast milk. She also skipped the 2024 event.

The Deadpool star, meanwhile, told ET Canada in April 2023 that becoming a party of six has been a surprisingly smooth transition.

“You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump. Three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it,” he explained to the outlet before joking that while he hasn’t “met” any of his children yet, “they seem great.”

Now that the name of their youngest has been revealed, Taylor Swift, may be preparing to pen a new song about the little one. The longtime friend of the couple has used their children’s monikers as musical inspiration on various tracks over the years including on Folklore’s “August” and the aptly titled “Betty.” (James’ vocals were also briefly featured at the beginning of “Gorgeous” from Swift’s 2017 album, Reputation.)

Reynolds, for his part, has previously been candid about the “honor” of Swift, 34, using his kids’ names in her songs — and how he “trusts her implicitly” with his family’s privacy.

“She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” the Free Guy actor said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle in August 2021. “We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline From The Green Lantern to hot red carpet couple! Take a look back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' road to romance.

He added at the time: “They didn’t know [about the namesake characters]. They had no idea. We don’t tell them anything, we find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”

In May 2023, Swift gave the Green Lantern costars’ eldest daughters, James and Inez, a sweet shout-out when they attended her Eras Tour show in Philadelphia with their mom.

“There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” she told concertgoers while introducing the song, per social media footage. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”

The girls attended the tour again one year later in Spain.