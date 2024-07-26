For Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, acting is the family business.

Two of their kids, Inez, 7, and Olin, who was born in February 2023, made cameos in Reynolds’ new Deadpool and Wolverine movie, which hit theaters Friday, July 26. Reynolds, 47, plays Deadpool, while Lively, 36, makes a masked appearance as Lady Deadpool. Fittingly, Inez portrays Kid Pool and Olin is Baby Pool.

Reynolds and Lively also share daughters James, 9, and Betty, 4. While promoting the film, Reynolds hinted that they might not be done adding to their family.

“The more the merrier,” he quipped to E! News. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

Reynolds and Lively welcomed Olin in more than a year ago but waited until the movie’s New York premiere to reveal the baby’s name. Reynolds announced it to the world when he thanked his entire family on stage.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he said. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

They still have not revealed Olin’s sex.

Reynolds added in an interview with People at the premiere that Betty has taken a liking to his costar and real-life close friend, Hugh Jackman.

“I don’t profess that my kids are perfectly behaved,” Reynolds said. “My 4-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like, unconditionally. And she expresses that love through unblinking violence. So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might.”

The superhero movie duo has now starred in three Deadpool films over the past eight years. They met in 2007 while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and though they’ve defined their friendship by ruthlessly and publicly roasting each other, they’ve developed a true bond.

“We rely on each other for the real kind of advice that you want,” Reynolds told People in a June cover story. “There’s probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you’re ashamed, embarrassed, anything.”