Already the proud dad of four kids, Ryan Reynolds is interested in expanding his and his wife Blake Lively’s family.

When it comes to potentially welcoming more children in the future, Reynolds, 47, said he’s open to it., “The more the merrier. As many as possible,” he quipped to E! News on Monday, July 22. “As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

Reynolds and Lively, who wed in 2012, share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. At Monday’s New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth child, Olin, whom they welcomed last year.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” he told attendees during an onstage speech. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here.”

Lively, 36, walked the red carpet with Reynolds in a Deadpool-inspired red off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. The pair were joined for photos by Reynolds’ costar Hugh Jackman and the duo’s close friend Gigi Hadid, the latter of whom channeled Wolverine by sporting a yellow leather crop top and low-rise skirt.

Not only do Reynolds and Jackman, 55, have a close bond on and off the big screen, but Reynolds’ kids are just as big of fans of the Australian native. “My kids prefer everything Hugh to me,” he joked to E! News on Monday. “They watched The Greatest Showman more than the editor for The Greatest Showman.”

Earlier this month, Reynolds revealed that he once walked in on Jackman acting out his 2017 movie musical for the little ones. “I’ve come in, I’ve heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner, and there [are] my kids watching the movie, singing along. And there’s Hugh acting it out with them, like, just this big kid,” Reynolds told SiriusXM on Friday, July 19.

At Monday’s Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, Reynolds gushed to Extra that his kids are “all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here,” adding, “He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”

Jackman chimed in, quipping, “She thinks I have healing powers, I think.”

Adding more members to their family of six is something Lively seemingly is on board with. “SOS: He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” she jokingly captioned a July 11 pic of her husband holding his canine Deadpool & Wolverine costar, Peggy the dog. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

While Lively is a big supporter of her partner and the Deadpool franchise, Reynolds joked that she and their children “will divorce me” if he makes a fourth installment in the superhero franchise.

“I have no prenup with any of them,” he said during a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I will be capital-B broke, and in turn probably then doing Deadpool 4 because I need the money.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday, July 26.