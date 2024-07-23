Ryan Reynolds jokingly says that Blake Lively and their four children will “divorce” him if he makes another Deadpool movie.

Reynolds, 47, cracked the joke while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 22, to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment of the Marvel superhero franchise. When Fallon asked if Reynolds was planning a fourth film, the actor replied, “Oh god, no. … My wife and children will divorce me.”

“Your children will divorce you?” Fallon, 49, asked.

“Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them,” Reynolds quipped, adding that in the event of a family split, “I will be capital-B broke, and in turn probably then doing Deadpool 4 because I need the money.”

Meanwhile, Lively, 36, shut down divorce rumors on social media. After an Instagram fan left a comment that read, “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple,” the It Ends With Us actress remarked, “Haha they wish.”

Later on Monday, Reynolds and Lively struck a red-carpet pose alongside Hugh Jackman and Gigi Hadid at the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds later gave Lively a shout-out from the stage as he spoke to the crowd before the screening. He also revealed their fourth child’s name — Olin — which had previously been under wraps. The couple confirmed Olin’s birth in February 2023. They also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he shared. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

On the Tonight Show Monday, Reynolds also addressed fan speculation that his and Lively’s close friend, Taylor Swift, would make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. “If I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool,” Reynolds said, calling the 34-year-old superstar “funny.”

“What was crazy about this one was it was the best filming experience I’ve ever had,” he told Fallon of the film. “Basically, Hugh and I — what you see is what you get, genuinely. He’s been my closest friend for 17 years. … I have never felt a set closer and that cared for each other more than this film. And the end product, or the final version of this, is better than anything I have done in my life. And I’m just thrilled. So that’s why we’re everywhere talking about it, because we love it. We love what we get to do.”