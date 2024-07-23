Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds had some very special guests at the New York City premiere of their new Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jackman, 55, and Reynolds, 47, were joined on the red carpet by Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, and mutual good friend Gigi Hadid for the highly anticipated third and final installment of the Deadpool franchise on Monday, July 22.

The foursome were all smiles as they posed for the cameras, with Reynolds sporting a classic black suit and crisp white shirt as he held Lively’s hand and stood behind her. The It Ends With Us actress, 36, stunned in a black and red off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, seemingly nodding to Reynolds’ Deadpool character, whose costume is the same color scheme. The husband-wife duo added jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, and Lively also wore Ofira Jewels to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Hadid, 29, rocked a matching bright yellow crop top and low-rise skirt with pleats that hit at the knee, channeling Jackman’s Wolverine. She added jewelry designer Alexis Bittar‘s signature stacked bangles to accentuate her look, which was styled by Elizabeth Sulcer. For his part, Jackman kept his look timeless in a monochrome ensemble.

Earlier in the day, Lively shared a sweet sentiment about her husband’s latest film, which is set to hit theaters nationwide at the end of the week.

In her post, Lively could be seen planting a sweet smooch on Reynolds, who is dressed in character as Deadpool.

Another slide in the post showed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star saying into the camera, “Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me … ” before listing a bunch of Y2K references that appear in the film, including ‘NSync, Avril Lavigne‘s “I’m With You,” Céline Dion and more. (Lavigne, 39, also attended the premiere.)

“Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds,” she wrote. “My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD.”

She continued, “It’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

In the comment section of the same post, Lively also replied to a fan who questioned whether the longtime couple, who wed in 2012, were getting divorced after hearing “rumors” of trouble in paradise.

“Haha they wish,” she cheekily replied to the social media user.

Ahead of the film’s NYC showing, Jackman and Reynolds made an appearance on Good Morning America. They also “took over Times Square” and signed autographs for fans.

“We are genuinely great friends. I had to pinch myself every single day,” Jackman said of working with his buddies on GMA. “We took a photo … on the first day of [director] Shawn Levy, me and Ryan. We were hugging and our foreheads were touching and it was like let’s not forget this moment and we had this opportunity. The movie itself has come out even better than I could have imagined.”

Reynolds added, “We recognized this was lightning in a bottle, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters Friday, July 26.