Blake Lively didn’t just support husband Ryan Reynolds‘ upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie — she also inspired some aspects of the story.

Lively, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, July 22, to share a photo of her kissing Reynolds, 47, while he was on set filming scenes as Wade Wilson in full facial prosthetics to show the character’s scars. She also included a video of her referencing some of her favorite details from the third Deadpool film, which hits theaters on Friday, July 26.

“Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” she said. “I have never felt more seen.”

Lively elaborated on the millennial references throughout the Deadpool franchise in her caption.

“Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds. My y2k girlies,” she wrote. “I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen … MY WORD.”

She concluded: “It’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times. 🤣.”

Reynolds recently reflected on how Lively influenced Deadpool & Wolverine by sending a ping-pong table to the movie set. Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy subsequently tapped into the movie’s comedic tone while playing competitive games together.

“She and I have a bunch of these prints of actors playing it on their sets,” Reynolds said in an interview with Vanity Fair in June. “We’ve got [Paul] Newman and [Robert] Redford in Durango, Mexico, during the shooting of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. We’ve got Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, I think in the ’30s. We have Olivia de Havilland playing ping-pong, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman playing. Joan Crawford. So Blake sent the ping-pong table to Pinewood Studios.”

The third Deadpool, which hits theaters July 26, picks up six years after Deadpool 2 as Wade attempts to live a normal life but is pulled into a new mission that forces him to team up with Wolverine (Jackman). Deadpool & Wolverine reunites Reynolds and Jackman, 55, in their Marvel roles for the first time since 2009.

Fans have also theorized that Lively will play Lady Deadpool after the character was teased in a new trailer. Reynolds, however, might have shut that down after joking that he has never worked with his wife for financial reasons.

The actor quipped to ComicBook.com earlier this month that he and Lively have never shared a screen because he “can’t afford her fee.”