It seems Lady Deadpool is officially coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and fans believe Blake Lively will take on the superhero mantle.

A glimpse of the female version of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was shown in a new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine released on Tuesday, July 16. While fans flooded the internet with theories about who could be behind the mask, a large majority of the guesses were that Reynolds’ wife will portray Lady Deadpool.

“Yeah, it’s 💯 certain that Blake Lively is playing Lady Deadpool,” one X user captioned snaps of the actress and the character. Another fan wrote, “So curious to see who ends up playing this role. Blake Lively seems like the obvious choice but we shall see.”

Aside from being Reynolds’ wife, one of the biggest pieces of evidence is that much like Lively, 36, Lady Deadpool is known for her blonde locks. In the trailer, the character’s blonde hair lays over her shoulder as she walks into frame sporting her own version of Deadpool’s classic red and black suit.

“Of course it’s her. There is no way it’s any one [sic] else,” another fan commented via X, though Lady Deadpool’s hair does not match Lively’s current golden blonde shade.

Lively also shares her husband’s comedic chops, a trait Deadpool is well-known for. Earlier this month, she shared her hilarious reaction to seeing Reynolds, 47, interacting with Peggy the Pugese, who portrays the canine Deadpool variant Dogpool in the upcoming Marvel movie.

“SOS: He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on July 11. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.” (The couple shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and welcomed their fourth child together in 2023.)

Additionally, Lively is a big fan of the Deadpool franchise, even sporting a Deadpool & Wolverine charm bracelet among more than $500K of Tiffany & Co. jewels while attending the 2024 Super Bowl in February. “Blake has been a big supporter of those movies since Ryan made the first one almost seven years ago,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “She’s a believer and has a voice on those movies because they’re a key part of the family business for her and Ryan.”

While some fans think Lively and Reynolds’ close friend Taylor Swift might be playing Lady Deadpool, Lively is the more likely choice as Entertainment Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the pop star, 34, will not appear in the film.

“That’s definitely not Taylor Swift. I still think Blake Lively will be the one to adopt Lady Deadpool,” an X user wrote alongside a still of the character on Tuesday. A different user added: “It’s Blake. Taylor’s hair is a bit darker while Blake’s is lighter.”

Some fans have suggested that while Lively could be playing Lady Deadpool, it might be in a way moviegoers wouldn’t expect. “Blake’s a body double, digitally inserted Ryan’s head. Mark my words,” a fan joked via X. Another fan agreed, adding, “If it’s Ryan Reynolds in a wig I’m done.”

Tuesday’s new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also teased a variety of other Deadpool variants, including one carrying a Western-looking gun and holster. The film’s synopsis hints at the possibility of seeing different versions of superhero characters as Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will travel across the multiverse to stop a common enemy.

Ahead of the film’s release, Reynolds revealed that he recently let his and Lively’s eldest daughter, James, watch the movie despite her young age. “It was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me,” he told The New York Times in an interview published on Monday, July 15.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday, July 26.