Blake Lively just found a sartorial way to show her support for husband Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 36-year-old actress revealed that she wore a Deadpool & Wolverine friendship charm bracelet at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, in an Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, February 20.

The charms — which are originally a part of two separate necklaces — featured two halves of a heart that read “Best Friends.” One half was red, to represent Deadpool, and the other half was yellow, to represent Wolverine. Lively wore the charms on a chain link bracelet by Tiffany & Co.

The carousel also featured two mirror selfies of Lively posing in the red Adidas tracksuit that she wore at the big game, an upside down photo of the confetti after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers and a third mirror selfie in front of her vanity. In the last photo, the friendship charms can be seen strewn on the table in front of her.

Lively penned a lengthy caption under the post, breaking down her outfit and accessories. “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” she wrote. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

The charm bracelet was far from the only piece of jewelry that The Rhythm Section actress wore at the Super Bowl. She paired the accessory with a copious amount of jewels from Tiffany & Co that totaled nearly half a million dollars in value.

Reynolds, 47, stars alongside Hugh Jackman in the upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine. It features both of the beloved Marvel superhero characters as they join forces to battle a common rival. Fittingly, the first trailer of the much-anticipated film was released during the Super Bowl. It will hit theaters on July 26.