Whether she’s draped in designer on the red carpet or dressed down in jeans on the street, Blake Lively always looks effortlessly cool. But did you know that the Gossip Girl alum doesn’t use a stylist? While the rest of Hollywood relies on professionals to help pick out their looks, Lively trusts her own taste in fashion. Very Serena van der Woodsen of her! Over the weekend, the Betty Buzz founder joined bestie Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas wearing a matching Balenciaga x Adidas tracksuit. The track pants (connected to pumps!) cost more than our monthly rent, but we just found an affordable alternative over on Amazon!
Enter your Sporty Spice era with these stylish striped track pants! This is the year of Adidas, with every It girl and influencer rocking Sambas sneakers. Now we’re throwing it back to the early 2000s with these comfy athletic pants that channel old-school Adidas track pants. Red is also the must-have color of the season, so these pants are trendy in more ways than one. Keep scrolling to shop this Lively-inspired look!
Get the Baleaf Women’s Track Pants for just $35 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.
If you like your streetwear to feel like loungewear, then the Baleaf Women’s Track Pants are perfect for you! Made with moisture-wicking, lightweight material, these comfy pants are ideal for light exercise on a chilly day. And if you’re going for a walk, you don’t even have to bring a bag with you! Featuring zippered side pockets, these pants will keep all of your belongings secure. The elastic waistband with an internal drawstring allows you to adjust the fit to your liking. And the wide-leg silhouette is flattering and fashion-forward.
One shopper gushed, “These pants are insanely awesome! The zip-up pockets are fabulous. Great ‘at-home pants’ and chilly days on the beach pants and wherever you want comfortable leisure pants.” Take these pants from the sofa to the supermarket! “Best pants ever,” another customer declared. “They are super comfortable and very soft. Zippered pockets help secure phone, wallet and keys.”
Look like Lively with these top-rated track pants, on sale now at Amazon!
