Celebrities have access to some of the best skincare and beauty products on the market — and we all know there are plenty to choose from. That said, there’s nothing like finding out which A-listers obsess over similar products. Take a wild guess — what do Blake Lively, Drake and Madison Beer all have in common? They’re huge fans of the Caudalie Beauty Elixir. It’s just that good. You can snag the travel-size version of the celeb-loved staple on Amazon right now for just $20!

Back in 2019, the former Gossip Girl star gave social media users a peak into her extensive skincare drawer (below). She had everything listed, from her favorite primers to essential setting sprays. The Caudalie Beauty Elixir was hidden among the jewels from Lively’s IG shelfie!

In case you were wondering why this product is a certified cult classic, prepared to be wowed. This hydrating spray combines grapes, rose oil and rosemary to provide an additional layer of hydration. The spray also helps minimize the appearance of pores and serves as a pick-me-up when your skin is dry and dehydrated. Plus, it acts as a setting spray — locking makeup into place for the long haul.

Caudalie prides itself on being clean (before clean was cool), and this elixir is no different. It’s formulated without more than 90 harmful ingredients, including mineral oil, sulfates, parabens and more. Plus, it comes in adorable packaging made from collected and recycled materials. We love an eco-conscious purchase!

Shoppers have dubbed this spray the “elixir of the Gods” because of its dynamic results. “I love the refreshing scent of this face mist and how well it finishes my makeup routine every morning,” one five-star reviewer wrote. A skeptical shopper revealed they were pleasantly surprised by the results. “No regrets. It’s a treat for my skin. It gives an extra layer of moisture, smells good and I even get compliments on how my skin seems to glow.”

This celeb-approved elixir does not disappoint — snag it while you still can for just $20 on Amazon right now!

See it: Get the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Spray for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

