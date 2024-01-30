Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Drake is entering a new era. The Toronto native has transitioned from a Certified Lover Boy into a self-care enthusiast. We love to see it! On Saturday, January 20, the emcee uploaded a Get Unready With Me Instagram Reel inspired by viral influencer Drew Walls — and, yes, it’s as over-the-top as you could imagine.

He hilariously filmed the process of how he unwinds at the end of a long day. After cozying up around his massive mansion and going for a late-night swim, he opted for a three-minute cold plunge and headed straight to the shower. Once he was all clean, the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star embarked on his skincare routine, and we couldn’t help but notice he used a celeb-approved beauty elixir. Read on for the beauty scoop!

Get the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Grammy winner spritzes on layers of the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist, and in case you’re unfamiliar, it’s an undisputed hit for a few reasons. This toning spray is the perfect pick-me-up when your skin feels dull. It tightens pores, sets makeup and provides a radiant glow. It’s a cult-favorite product that’s frequently sold out, so now is the time to get in on the action. The facial spray has earned the stamp of approval from other notable names, including Blake Lively and Madison Beer.

Formulated with all-natural ingredients, the spray is also anti-microbial — making it ideal for skincare enthusiasts with sensitive or acne-prone skin. It’s enriched with powerful ingredients, including mint, rose extract, rosemary essential oil and orange flower water. They work together to tone, strengthen, rejuvenate and hydrate the skin.

Caudalie is just as committed to sustainability as it is to providing helpful skincare benefits. In fact, the brand has pledged to plant 10 million trees worldwide by the end of 2023 — plus Caudalie’s products are made from recycled and sustainable packaging.

The spray delivers a refreshing sensation, which shoppers can’t get enough of. “Incredible product,” one reviewer noted. “I have used this for years and always go back to it. Such a light fresh scent.”

Another customer revealed that it’s “become a staple” in their skincare routine. “It smells great,” they said. It “has antibacterial properties to help with breakouts. [It’s] great for after-flight hydration.”

Whether you want a pick-me-up during the day or a relaxing finishing spray, you can’t go wrong with a beauty elixir. Shop this Drizzy-approved facial spray on Amazon now!

See it: Get the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

