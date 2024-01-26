Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gwyneth Paltrow never seems to age. With her smooth skin, thick hair and progressive take on wellness, we’re convinced she’s not a day over 30! To be fair, she is pretty committed to the wellness game; lemon water, infrared saunas, daily exercise, dry brushing and face oils are all staples in her routine.

We (of course) want to know her secrets, and what better place to start our search than at Goop? Paltrow’s renowned wellness brand has catapulted to staple status over the years, and it’s all about clean ingredients, fantastic smells and beauty from the inside out.

One of Goop’s best-selling products is this salt scrub shampoo, and we know what you’re thinking — aren’t salt scrubs a skincare thing? We thought so too, but just as dead skin and oil build up on the complexion, the same goes for hair! This scrub detoxifies the scalp, cleanses the hair and moisturizes to leave locks shiny and soft.

The superstar ingredients in this whipped shampoo scrub include Himalayan pink salt, cold-pressed moringa oil and rose hip oil. The salts massage and exfoliate your scalp while the oils provide omega-3s, omega-6s, omega-9s and vitamin E. These nourishing ingredients work together to purify and detoxify, supporting hair growth in the process.

The formula is made without parabens, petroleum, phthalates, artificial dyes and fragrances, so we’re left with only the necessary ingredients and invigorating essential oils. Your clean hair will have a subtle scent of rosemary, geranium, orange and peppermint!

You can use this scrub once a week to start reaping the benefits, but if you want to be like Paltrow, use it twice! She uses the shampoo a couple of times a week followed by a conditioning mask. “In the shower,” she says, “I use the incredible Himalayan salt scalp scrub. It’s gorgeous — there are Himalayan salt crystals all through it, so it scrubs your scalp clean, but it moisturizes your hair at the same time. It’s an amazing shampoo. It’s different, and it’s just fantastic for your hair.”

And if it sounds complicated to use, it’s not! The scrub goes on the same way your current shampoo does, just with a slightly more unique texture. Simply wet hair, massage it into your hair and scalp, lather and rinse! Our minds have just been blown.

