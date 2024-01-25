Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We may originally know Drew Barrymore from her roles in our favorite films — but she has a ton going on in 2024. These days, Barrymore is now a producer, beloved TV host, author and founder of kitchenware brand Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. Seriously, what doesn’t she do?

Her brand isn’t just any kitchenware brand, though — she set out on a mission to create high-quality appliances which look fabulous on your countertops too! In other words, if there were a high-fashion magazine for kitchen appliances, Beautiful would be on the cover — specifically for the latest release of the Rosé color line. Why would we limit ourselves to black and stainless steel when this exists? The heart shapes and pink accents are the ideal way to bring loving energy to your kitchen all year round!

If you’re ready to make your kitchen countertops more fashionable, check out these pink kitchenware items sold exclusively at Walmart. Drew Barrymore approves — and so do we!

Related: This Air Purifier Will Make Your Home Smell 'So Fresh' — 33% Off a 2-Pack! If you think “fresh-smelling air” sounds like something out of The Lorax, we think you’re right. This highly-rated air purifier boasts nearly 17,000 five-star reviews and counting, making it a trusty option for anyone in the air purifier market. It removes 99.9% of dust, pet dander, pollen, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pollen and even wildfire […]

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much cuter than this heart-shaped dutch oven. You can get it in merlot red, white or pink champagne (limited edition), all of which are totally festive! The cookware piece has a two-quart capacity, an enamel coat to reduce sticking and is oven safe up to 500 degrees F. There are plenty of pricey brands on the market who offer similar cocottes in chic shapes, but the affordability of this piece is unmatched. Plus, talk about an incredible gift — we’re obsessed!

Not what you’re looking for? Read on for other fabulous finds from Beautiful by Drew!

Related: This Fuzzy Wearable Blanket Is Actually Stylish and Has Pockets Let’s face it: When you’re strutting around in a wearable blanket, you’re probably not going for style. It’s likely your “I’m home alone and cold, and nobody will see me” ensemble. Priority number one is feeling cozy — we get it! But we found a way to enjoy the comfort of a wearable blanket without […]

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Beautiful by Drew cookware and appliances at Walmart!