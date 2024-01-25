Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We may originally know Drew Barrymore from her roles in our favorite films — but she has a ton going on in 2024. These days, Barrymore is now a producer, beloved TV host, author and founder of kitchenware brand Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. Seriously, what doesn’t she do?
Her brand isn’t just any kitchenware brand, though — she set out on a mission to create high-quality appliances which look fabulous on your countertops too! In other words, if there were a high-fashion magazine for kitchen appliances, Beautiful would be on the cover — specifically for the latest release of the Rosé color line. Why would we limit ourselves to black and stainless steel when this exists? The heart shapes and pink accents are the ideal way to bring loving energy to your kitchen all year round!
If you’re ready to make your kitchen countertops more fashionable, check out these pink kitchenware items sold exclusively at Walmart. Drew Barrymore approves — and so do we!
Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much cuter than this heart-shaped dutch oven. You can get it in merlot red, white or pink champagne (limited edition), all of which are totally festive! The cookware piece has a two-quart capacity, an enamel coat to reduce sticking and is oven safe up to 500 degrees F. There are plenty of pricey brands on the market who offer similar cocottes in chic shapes, but the affordability of this piece is unmatched. Plus, talk about an incredible gift — we’re obsessed!
Not what you’re looking for? Read on for other fabulous finds from Beautiful by Drew!
- 5.3 Quart Stand Mixer — $99!
- 1 Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle — $30!
- 6 Quart Air Fryer TurboCrisp Technology — $69!
- 14 Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker — $59!
- 6 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker — $50!
- 12 Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set — originally $129, now $109!
- 2-Slice Toaster — $40!
- Personal Blender Set — $30!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Beautiful by Drew cookware and appliances at Walmart!