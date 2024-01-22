Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you think “fresh-smelling air” sounds like something out of The Lorax, we think you’re right. This highly-rated air purifier boasts nearly 17,000 five-star reviews and counting, making it a trusty option for anyone in the air purifier market. It removes 99.9% of dust, pet dander, pollen, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pollen and even wildfire smoke using a multi-stage filtration system. Who wouldn’t want that? This air purifier is capable of removing particles down to 0.1 microns that contribute to polluted air, unpleasant smells, exacerbated asthma symptoms and allergies.

First, it pre-filters the air to remove larger particles like hair and dust. Air then goes through the special HEPA H13 filter, which draws out wildfire smoke particles, pollen and pet dander. The last piece of the puzzle is the carbon filter, also known as the icing on the cake. This filter removes the remaining VOCs and lingering smells that you can’t seem to get rid of.

Sound good? How about a two-pack to help properly filtrate your entire space?

Get the Medify MA-14 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filter, 2-Pack for $108 (originally $160) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This light, compact machine is only a foot tall, so it fits perfectly on nightstands, countertops, dressers and desks. It may be small, but it’s definitely mighty — the air purifier can filter up to 470 sq. ft. of space in just 60 minutes. And because this pack comes with two, you can clean over 800 sq. ft in an hour. That’s an entire room — or an entire apartment!

The unit was designed to be extra quiet, ideal for bedrooms and working spaces. Three fan speeds allow you to change the air-cleaning rate with slower speeds being quieter. It also has a night light and a light-dimming sleep mode to adapt to your lifestyle, not the other way around. Simply turn it on and let the magic happen!

And reviewers are obsessed, calling it a “life changing product” that is “worth every penny and more.”

“This was probably the best purchase I have made in all my hundreds of Amazon purchases. After 24 hours, no one woke up with stuffy noses, and the house smelt like one of those homes you visit on vacation. So even though we had dog hair still scattered all over and dishes still left in the sink, the MA hid all of that mess from a busy life, a very active dog, and allergies that have been plaguing our children. If you are reading this and you are on the fence about spending a lot of money on an air purifier, DON’T BE! This is a MUST buy item. I can’t speak enough praise about this product.”

The filters should be replaced every three to four months. Keep in mind that extra filters must be purchased separately!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other air purifiers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

