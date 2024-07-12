Blake Lively is not immune to husband Ryan Reynolds’ thirst traps — especially if a four-legged friend is involved.

“SOS: He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” Lively, 36, jokingly wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, July 11. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

Reynolds, 47, walked the red carpet at Thursday’s U.K. screening of Deadpool and Wolverine with costar Hugh Jackman and dog Peggy, the latter of whom was dressed like Reynolds’ Marvel character.

“This is Peggy a.k.a. Mary Puppins a.k.a. Dogpool,” Reynolds said during the screening, per a video shared via his Instagram account. “Get a good look. Her nipples are the size of children’s fingers [and] she won Ugliest Dog in Britain, but we’re not telling her that because she is a 10 in our hearts, isn’t she?”

Peggy will appear in Deadpool and Wolverine in an undisclosed role.

“This dog is amazing. She went through more training than Hugh Jackman and we love her very much,” Reynolds quipped on Thursday. “She’s a big star.”

Reynolds and Lively share four children. They are parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth baby. Lively gave birth in February 2023 but hasn’t shared the little one’s sex or name.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds gushed during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch at the time. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

He added, “I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here.”

Reynolds and Lively’s eldest daughters’ names were revealed by their friend Taylor Swift in her 2020 song “Betty.” James also provide intro vocals for Swift’s 2017 song “Gorgeous.” Back in April, one year after Lively gave birth to baby No. 4, Swift, 34, dropped The Tortured Poets Department, and fans speculated that the little one’s name was revealed in verse.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know,” Reynolds joked, declining to reveal the newborn’s moniker. “She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”