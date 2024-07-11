Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Ryan Reynolds’ favorite Taylor Swift song has personal significance.

Reynolds, 47, revealed his favorite track by his close friend during a guessing game with his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy published by Variety on Wednesday, July 10.

“I mean, come on,” Reynolds teased when Variety asked Jackman and Levy to guess his favorite song by Swift, 34.

Revealing his favorite track as “Betty,” he added: “I’m in my Folklore and Evermore era.”

“Betty,” which features on Swift’s Grammy award-winning 2020 album Folklore, namechecks three of Reynolds and wife Blake Lively’s children: Betty, 4, Inez, 7, and James, 9.

Jackman and Levy incorrectly guessed Reynolds’ favorite track, though the Deadpool & Wolverine director came close. Levy guessed “Gorgeous,” which features on Swift’s Reputation album and features a voice cameo from Reynolds and Lively’s eldest child, James.

Jackman, meanwhile, was adamant the answer was “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” noting that Reynolds “sang it to me on the very last day of the shoot.”

“You sang that to me in my face,” Jackman addressed Reynolds directly.

“Betty” marked the first time Betty’s name was revealed to the public.

“We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing,” Reynolds reflected on the moment in an August 2021 interview with SiriusXM. “We still do. I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Reynolds, Lively and three of their four children have been spotted at several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. The stars attended back-to-back concerts in Madrid on May 29 and May 30.

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” Reynolds said on the Today show earlier that month. “My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now. They love it, they’re obsessed. This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it’s a problem.”

Swift also gave the couple’s kids a sweet shout-out during a May 2023 Eras Tour stop. “There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” the Grammy winner gushed while introducing “Betty” during the show, per social media footage. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”