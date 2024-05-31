Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are some of pal Taylor Swift’s biggest fans.

Reynolds, 47, and Lively, 36, stepped out at Swift’s Thursday, May 30, concert in Madrid, where they were seen packing on the PDA in the VIP tent.

In photos shared via social media, the married couple were seen posing for a selfie that Reynolds snapped. In a second pic, they sweetly kissed for the camera. Reynolds sported a mint-colored button-down, while Lively opted for a pink tank top with her hair tied in a bun.

The couple also brought their eldest three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, to the concert. At one point, Lively and Reynolds — whose fourth child was born in early 2023 — were spotted pointing to middle daughter Inez when Swift, 34, sang the little one’s name during her song “Betty.” (The 2020 Folklore song notably features the names of James, Inez and Betty.)

Moments later, Swift briefly halted her “Betty” performance when she noticed a concertgoer signaling for assistance.

“Ayuda por favor,” Swift told security guards in Spanish, asking them to help while pointing at the fan. It isn’t clear what happened.

As Swift resumed the show, the Lively-Reynolds brood continued rocking out from their seats. Lively, meanwhile, was also seen jamming out to Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and opening act Paramore’s full set.

Lively and the Deadpool star also attended Swift’s Wednesday, May 29, concert at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. While it was Reynolds’ first time watching Eras, Lively and the kids had gone multiple times prior.

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” Reynolds hinted on the Today show earlier this month. “My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now. They love it, they’re obsessed. This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it’s a problem.”

Swift has been friends with Lively and Reynolds since 2015. The pop star even used their daughter James’ vocals for the introduction of Reputation song “Gorgeous.” Lively had a mini-freakout when she and James heard the version live for the first time at Swift’s 2018 concert in Massachusetts.

“That was the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage parent pride,” Lively recalled to Good Morning America in September 2018. “Our kids have very normal lives, as much as that’s possible. So she didn’t even get a title on the album. I should be collecting royalties!”

Swift’s Eras Tour continues on Sunday, June 2, in Lyon, France.