Ryan Reynolds has never worked with wife Blake Lively – and the reason why might come down to economics.

Reynolds, 47, joked to Comicbook.com that he and Lively, 36, have never shared a screen because he “can’t afford her fee.”

Reynolds was promoting his upcoming movie with Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine. In the clip shared by Comicbook, the Proposal star said that Lively is “not half the friend that Hugh is” before pretending to not know the cameras were rolling.

Jackman, 55, pointed out that he and Reynolds have known each other since before the couple met. “He was there first,” Reynolds admitted, before getting nostalgic about Hollywood’s Golden Age movies that put real-life couples in starring roles.

“You know, in the old days, they all got to work together, hanging out,” Reynolds explained. “We got Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn … That’d be nice, I’d love to work with Blake.”

Though she won’t appear on screen, Lively did help the upcoming movie in a critical way. She bought the production a ping-pong table to help the costars loosen up between scenes.

Jackman and Reynolds were already friends and they only got closer during the making of the film. The pair starred in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine together, where they played the roles of Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively.

Reynolds told SiriusXM that he once walked in on the Australian actor and his children singing along to Jackman’s The Greatest Showman together, calling it “the most heartbreaking, beautiful [thing] I’d ever seen.”

“I’ve heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner, and there [are] my kids watching the movie, singing along. And there’s Hugh acting it out with them, like, just this big kid,” the Free Guy star shared. “I knew I would never be able to top [him], so I started a new life. I’ve started a new life in a new country with a secret family.”

Jackman previously divulged that he had a blast making the movie, in a return to the role he hung up following 2017’s Logan. He couldn’t resist the opportunity to explore a sillier side of the character.

“I instinctively knew that Deadpool was going to allow us to get to a different side of the [Wolverine] character than I’ve ever played before, in every way, from emotion, humor, dialogue, and action. Everything felt new and fresh to me,” he told Vanity Fair in June. “There was not a day where I wasn’t in tears laughing. I felt so rejuvenated playing the part. I mean, I’m 25 years in, man, and it feels better than ever.”