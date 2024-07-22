Blake Lively is shutting down Ryan Reynolds divorce rumors with three simple words.

After a social media user left a comment on her Monday, July 22, Instagram post that read, “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple,” the It Ends With Us actress, 36, replied, “Haha they wish.”

Lively’s cheeky response was met with full support from fans, one of whom added in a comment, “QUEEN.” Another said, “If these two ever divorce, I will fully give up on love.”

In her post — in which she gushed about her husband’s new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine — Lively can be seen planting a sweet smooch on Reynolds, 47, who is dressed in character as Deadpool.

Another slide in the post shows the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star saying into the camera, “Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me … ” before listing a bunch of Y2K references that appear in the film, including ‘NSync, Avril Lavigne‘s “I’m With You,” Céline Dion and more.

Lively and Reynolds have been together since 2011. The pair, who costarred in Green Lantern together that year, started off as friends and even went on a double date together with other people, but their chemistry was undeniable, as Reynolds explained on Entertainment Weekly’s SiriusXM show in 2016.

“We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and that was, like, the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he recalled. “I remember it was funny, because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single. I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2012 and have since welcomed four children together: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. In February 2023, they confirmed they quietly welcomed their fourth baby, whose name and sex they have not yet revealed.

During a May interview with Savannah Guthrie on Today, in which he was asked about a rumor that longtime friend Taylor Swift revealed the duo’s youngest baby’s name on The Tortured Poets Department, Reynolds responded in the best way he knows how: with humor. (Swift, 34, previously revealed she incorporated Lively and Reynolds’ kids’ names into the Folklore track “Betty.”)

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know,” he joked. “She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on Friday, July 26.