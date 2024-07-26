The Deadpool franchise is known for its meta jokes, and Hugh Jackman is the butt of one in the highly anticipated third film.

“This is Logan. He’s usually shirtless, but he’s let himself go since the divorce,” Ryan Reynolds’ character, Deadpool, quips in Deadpool & Wolverine — which hit theaters on Friday, July 26 — while introducing Jackman’s Wolverine to two of his multiverse variants, the long-haired Nicepool and the canine Dogpool.

The cherry on top of the joke is that Jackman’s character is actually ripped, with his physique put on full display during the film’s climax. (Costar Rob Delaney revealed earlier this month that Jackman, 55, did “800 press ups in one day” on set.)

Deadpool’s comment appears to be a reference to Jackman’s real-life divorce from his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. News broke in September 2023 that the couple were separating after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in a joint statement to People at the time.

The pair continued: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jackman and Furness, 68, met while filming the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. They tied the knot one year later and adopted their kids — Oscar, 23, and Ava, 19 — in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

Five months before announcing their breakup, Jackman gushed about Furness in a heartfelt Instagram tribute for their 27th wedding anniversary. “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life,” he captioned a sweet photo in April 2023. “Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Following news of their separation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Jackman and Furness “just reached a point where they were more like best friends,” adding, “There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway.”

The exes reunited to celebrate Jackman’s 55th birthday in October 2023. That same month, an insider exclusively told Us that Jackman was in the process of working on a memoir. “Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce, and this book is the first step,” the source shared.

Earlier this year, Furness confessed that the change in her and Jackman’s relationship status has been “a little frightening,” telling the Daily Telegraph in January, “We are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift. It is kind of exciting.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.