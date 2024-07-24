Your account
Hugh Jackman Teases Who Is — and Confirms Who Is Not — in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ No King Charles Cameo

Hugh Jackman Teases Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos
There’s a lot of buzz about stars who might have cameo appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine. Taylor Swift, for one. Star Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively has also been rumored.

While Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is staying silent about who is set to appear in the movie, he can confirm a few names who won’t be in the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

“A lot of people here not in it,” Jackman, 55, joked about the studio audience during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 23.

“Jimmy, you’re not in the movie,” he continued. “I know you’re shocked, but you got cut. I’m sorry. There was a genuine rumor going around for a long time, and I can guarantee he is not in the movie, and that is King Charles.”

Jackman then quipped, “I said I wasn’t doing Wolverine again. You can’t believe a word I say.”

The Australian actor reprises his role as Wolverine from the X-Men movies released by 20th Century Fox in the 2000s, with Deadpool and Wolverine now fully integrated into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. He last played the character in 2017’s Logan, which was billed as his farewell to the character.

During a Monday, July 22, appearance on The Tonight Show, Jackman’s costar, Reynolds, addressed fan speculation that his close friend Taylor Swift might make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“If I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool,” Reynolds said, calling the 34-year-old superstar “funny.”

Reynolds, who also coproduced and cowrote the movie, added that fans should expect meaningful “surprises” rather than random celebrity cameos.

“There are surprises. I would say that the folks that do show up in the movie … I have no idea how we’ve managed to keep it secret given the internet and all this stuff. But I would say it’s more surprises,” he said.

Reynolds made headlines at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine Monday when he publicly revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth child, Olin, for the first time.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” he told the audience. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

