After rumors of a Taylor Swift cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine were finally put to bed last month, Ryan Reynolds has sparked fresh talk.
Reynolds, 47, plugged the forthcoming Marvel film via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2, by posting photos from his promotional tour — and one of the snaps featured the superhero posed strikingly similarly to Swift, 34, on the cover of her album, Evermore.
The superhero is seen with his back to the camera while looking out to a deserted forest, in a very similar fashion to the way Swift is depicted on her album cover.
To tease fans further, Reynolds added Swift’s title track, which features Bon Iver, to the Instagram Story.
The post comes after Entertainment Weekly reported on June 10 that Swift will not appear in the film, which will see Reynolds return as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine from Marvel’s X-Men cinematic series.
It follows years of fan speculation regarding Swift’s involvement in Deadpool and Wolverine, with some even suggesting the singer may portray Dazzler or Blonde Phantom from Marvel’s comic books.
Theories about Swift’s involvement were dialed up in October 2023 when Reynolds and Jackman, 55, were spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The actors were seen alongside the film’s director, Shawn Levy, and Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Reynolds spoke about the rumors in November 2023 during an interview with Vancouver Sun. “Yeah, I’ve heard that one,” he said. “I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed.”
Swift also joined in on the speculation fun, sending fans into a frenzy following the April release of The Tortured Poets Department. Some speculated that the lyrics of “Clara Bow” referred to Dazzler, as the word “dazzling” was featured throughout the choruses and outro.
The rumors reached fever pitch just last month after IMAX debuted a poster of the film via Instagram on June 11. In the poster, the two superheroes are depicted holding hands clad in matching friendship bracelets. The photo was widely believed to reference Swift’s fans trading friendship bracelets during her Eras Tour in reference to a lyric on her Midnights track, “You’re on Your Own Kid.”
Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.