After rumors of a Taylor Swift cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine were finally put to bed last month, Ryan Reynolds has sparked fresh talk.

Reynolds, 47, plugged the forthcoming Marvel film via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2, by posting photos from his promotional tour — and one of the snaps featured the superhero posed strikingly similarly to Swift, 34, on the cover of her album, Evermore.

The superhero is seen with his back to the camera while looking out to a deserted forest, in a very similar fashion to the way Swift is depicted on her album cover.

To tease fans further, Reynolds added Swift’s title track, which features Bon Iver, to the Instagram Story.

Related: Every Clue That Made Fans Believe Taylor Swift Was in ‘Deadpool 3’ ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images; Cover Images Wolverine might not be the only superhero to team up with Deadpool in his upcoming third film. Taylor Swift has been heavily rumored to make an appearance in Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is set to follow Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s titular antiheroes […]

The post comes after Entertainment Weekly reported on June 10 that Swift will not appear in the film, which will see Reynolds return as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine from Marvel’s X-Men cinematic series.

It follows years of fan speculation regarding Swift’s involvement in Deadpool and Wolverine, with some even suggesting the singer may portray Dazzler or Blonde Phantom from Marvel’s comic books.

Theories about Swift’s involvement were dialed up in October 2023 when Reynolds and Jackman, 55, were spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The actors were seen alongside the film’s director, Shawn Levy, and Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Reynolds spoke about the rumors in November 2023 during an interview with Vancouver Sun. “Yeah, I’ve heard that one,” he said. “I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed.”

Swift also joined in on the speculation fun, sending fans into a frenzy following the April release of The Tortured Poets Department. Some speculated that the lyrics of “Clara Bow” referred to Dazzler, as the word “dazzling” was featured throughout the choruses and outro.

Related: ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’: What to Know About Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Ma... Deadpool and Wolverine will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. Reynolds revealed in September 2022 that his real-life pal would join the movie via a comedic announcement video. “Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked Jackman in the clip, to which he replied, […]

The rumors reached fever pitch just last month after IMAX debuted a poster of the film via Instagram on June 11. In the poster, the two superheroes are depicted holding hands clad in matching friendship bracelets. The photo was widely believed to reference Swift’s fans trading friendship bracelets during her Eras Tour in reference to a lyric on her Midnights track, “You’re on Your Own Kid.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.