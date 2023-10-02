Hugh Jackman proved heartbreak isn’t always the national anthem while spending time with Taylor Swift and her super squad.

Jackman, 54, donned a sleek all-black outfit as he joined Swift, 33, his Deadpool 3 costar Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and more stars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

The Greatest Showman actor — who is in the midst of a divorce from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness — appeared to be in great spirits as he took to social media to share a series of star-studded selfies from the night.

“Probably one of my best selfies ever,” he captioned a photo of himself with Reynolds, 46, and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

In a second snap, Jackman was all smiles with Reynolds, Lively, 36, and Swift as they cheered on the pop star’s rumored fling Travis Kelce from their private suite.

While Swift was in attendance to support Kelce, 33 — the pair have sparked dating speculation since she showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to support him last week — Jackman is focused on spending time with loved ones after calling it quits with Furness, 67, after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the twosome said in a joint statement on September 15. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Jackman and Furness — who share son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18 — simply grew apart after nearly three decades together. “Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends,” the source explained. “There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway.”

That doesn’t mean their split won’t be difficult. The insider noted that their lives have become “so interwoven” over the years that it will be a “tricky and gut-wrenching process diving everything up and figured out who gets what in terms of assets and finance,” but that the estranged couple’s “aim is to come to an agreement” as “amicably” as possible as they begin this new chapter.

“They will always love each other dearly and be a huge part of each other’s lives, but as they’ve said in their statement, it’s time for a new independent chapter for each of them, and they’re moving forward with total peace and mutual respect,” the source shared, adding that the decision to divorce was made with a “heavy heart.”

Jackman may be facing heartbreak in his personal life, but he has lots to look forward to on the professional front. Despite previous claims that he’d retired his role as Wolverine for good after 2017’s Logan, Reynolds announced in September 2022 that Jackman would be joining him for the third Deadpool installment.

“A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it,” Jackman told Variety the following month. “Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier.”

The film’s production is currently on hold amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, but the Deadpool 3 gang is still finding ways to spend their time together — like at Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Jets game.

“I’d rather be shooting our movie,” Levy, 55, wrote via X on Sunday alongside a video of the A-list gang going through MetLife Stadium’s security. “But til then, nights like this’ll do.”