Deborra-Lee Furness accidentally spoke out for the first time since her split from Hugh Jackman — but she kept quiet about where she stands with her estranged husband.

Furness, 67, found herself on the air on Tuesday, September 26, when Australian radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson of The Kyle & Jackie O Show called her by accident.

“We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous,” Sandilands, 52, told Furness. “Seriously, this isn’t a stitch up. We didn’t mean to actually call you.”

Sandilands went on to assure Furness that they wouldn’t ask about her breakup. “We won’t go into it,” he said. “We love you, we hope you’re well.”

Furness accepted the call graciously, telling the hosts, “Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet.”

Sandilands added that he felt it was “too soon” to ask about Furness’ split from Jackman, 54. “I don’t want to get involved in anything,” he continued. “But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.”

Jackman and Furness shocked fans when they announced their separation earlier this month after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the duo said in a joint statement on September 15. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The estranged couple, who tied the knot in 1996, share son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Furness and Jackman simply grew apart after nearly three decades together. “Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends,” the source explained. “There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway.”

The insider noted that their split will still be difficult because their lives became “so interwoven” over the years. “It’s an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances,” the source explained. “The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement. They’re determined to [do this] as amicably as possible.”