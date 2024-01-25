Hugh Jackman’s ex Deborra-Lee Furness is ready for change.

Furness, 68, appeared to reference her split from Jackman, 55, at the premiere of her latest movie, Force of Nature: The Dry 2. “You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” she told the Daily Telegraph, adding, “It is kind of exciting.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Furness and Jackman called it quits after 27 years of marriage. At the time, the former couple released a joint statement announcing their separation.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they shared. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The statement continued: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

A source exclusively revealed later that month that the decision to divorce was a “gut-wrenching” one.

“Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends,” the source told Us, noting, “There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway.”

Jackman and Furness’ lives were “so interwoven” that figuring out how to split up their assets and finances was “extremely tricky,” per the source. “They’re determined to [do this] as amicably as possible.”

One month after announcing their split, Jackman and Furness — who share kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 — reunited in October 2023 to celebrate the X-Men star’s 55th birthday.

“Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels 🥹,” Jackman captioned a photo of himself enjoying a drink at the Polo Bar in New York City. One of the actor’s reps confirmed at the time that his estranged wife was in attendance.

Jackman met Furness in 1995 while filming Correlli, an Australian TV series, and the pair soon sparked a romance. They tied the knot the following year during a ceremony in Melbourne, Australia.

For their nuptials, Jackman wore a black jacket, a white shirt and a silky tie. Furness, meanwhile, stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown and layered pearl necklace. Her hair was twisted into a messy updo and she looked chic with soft glam.