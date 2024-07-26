Guess who!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had multiple surprises in store for lucky fans who attended the Deadpool & Wolverine panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 25.

Not only did Reynolds, 47, and Jackman, 55, play the entire movie for the audience, but they also brought out some of the A-list stars who make surprise cameos.

Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum and Dafne Keen all joined the Deadpool & Wolverine stars onstage alongside costar Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

It marks the first time the actors have appeared publicly to promote Deadpool & Wolverine as the film hits theaters on Friday, July 26. Their cameos — save Keen — have been tightly under wraps until now.

Evans reprises his role, not as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, but as Johnny Storm/Human Torch from 20th Century Fox’s first stab at the Fantastic Four franchise in the 2000s. Garner returns as Elektra from Fox’s Daredevil, Snipes as Blade, and Keen as Laura/X-23 from Logan. Tatum, meanwhile, finally gets to play X-Men character Gambit on the big screen. The actor was set to star in his own X-Men spinoff as the Cajun superhero, but it toiled in development at Fox and was eventually scrapped after Disney acquired the studio.

The surprise appearance went down well with the Comic-Con crowd as the 6,500 people in Hall H erupted into applause, per footage posted via X.

Deadpool & Wolverine continues the franchise’s trend of self-referential and meta jokes, including an apparent gag about Garner’s split from Daredevil actor Ben Affleck.

In the third act, Elektra explains to Deadpool and Wolverine that heroes who have gone up against Cassandra Nova (Corrin), the movie’s villain, have always perished — name-checking Quicksilver, Hawkeye and Daredevil as three of her victims.

When Deadpool gives his deep condolences to Elektra over losing her longtime love, Elektra’s reaction is less than emotional. “It’s fine,” she says with an unaffected shrug.

Garner and Affleck began dating after meeting on the set of 2003’s Daredevil and married in 2005. They divorced in 2018. The exes share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters now.