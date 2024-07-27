Ryan Reynolds is a boy dad!

Reynolds, 47, confirmed the sex of his and wife Blake Lively’s infant child Olin in a Friday, July 26, YouTube video. In the clip, Reynolds interviewed John Bell, a Wrexham AFC fan who has been candid about the death of son Jake. Since Jake was a big fan of Reynolds’ character Deadpool, Bell dressed up as the comic character.

During the interview, Reynolds was moved by Bell’s journey. (Jake died by suicide and Bell is now a fervent advocate for mental health awareness.)

“I’m very grateful that you shared his story,” the Deadpool and Wolverine star said. “I want to share with you that I too have a son. Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in September 2022 that Reynolds and Lively, 36, were expecting their fourth baby. The couple, who wed in 2012, also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. Son Olin was born in early 2023 with Reynolds and Lively keeping his exact birth date, name and sex under wraps.

Reynolds finally revealed Olin’s name earlier this week at the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” Reynolds gushed on Monday, July 22. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here.”

Reynolds’ family didn’t just attend the New York City premiere, but they also appeared in the Marvel film. Lively made a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo as Lady Deadpool, the female version of Reynolds’ character from an alternate universe, while Inez and Olin played younger Deadpool variants.

James, meanwhile, was an early Deadpool and Wolverine fan.

“Well, I’m not saying other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s,” Reynolds told The New York Times earlier this month. “It was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me. Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”

None of the Reynolds kids walked the red carpet on Monday. Reynolds appeared with costar Hugh Jackman, while Lively brought BFF Gigi Hadid.