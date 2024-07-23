Ryan Reynolds Crashes Blake Lively’s Girls Nights

Ryan Reynolds loves to gossip with his girl.

Blake Lively revealed that her husband regularly crashes his girls’ nights with friends including Gigi Hadid, declaring, “He’s such a hen.”

“He can hang with men, but he’s really a hen at heart,” Lively told Entertainment Tonight at the Monday, July 22, New York City premiere of Reynolds’ new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Lively’s model pal Hadid, who was also on the red carpet, added: “He loves a girls’ night and to hear all the goss.”

Lively, 36, and Reynolds, 47, have been married since 2012 and have a close circle of celebrity friends including Hadid, Taylor Swift and Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine costar, Hugh Jackman.

At Monday’s premiere, Lively praised the new movie — which hits theaters on Friday, July 26 — for its unexpected humor.

“I’ve seen this movie quite a few times, and I love it more every time. It really is special,” said the It Ends With Us star. “The amount of millennial girl references in here, you don’t expect that. You think [of a] male superhero movie … they’re all kind of about action and testosterone, but not this one.”

Asked why she thinks Deadpool & Wolverine has so much millennial energy, Lively quipped: “‘Cause I’m married to him.”

“I think Ryan’s humor is so based in reality and everyone that he comes into contact with,” added Hadid, 29. “Ryan can make anyone laugh in any situation.”

At Monday’s premiere, Reynolds also revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth child for the first time: Olin.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he told the audience in a speech. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Reynolds and Lively — who also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — seemingly confirmed the birth of baby No. 4 in February 2023, five months after Us Weekly confirmed that Lively was pregnant.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” Lively, notably sans baby bump, captioned photos of her family’s Super Bowl party shared via Instagram at the time.