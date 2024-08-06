Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Son Olin’s Godfather Revealed

It seems Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ 18-month-old son, Olin, has not one but two famous godparents.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed in an interview with Variety published on Monday, August 5, that he is the little one’s godfather.

“Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest,” Levy, 56, said of the Reynolds children’s cameos in the new Marvel movie. “As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo.”

Olin briefly appears in Deadpool & Wolverine as Babypool, while his sister, Inez, 7, appears as Kidpool. Lively, 36, makes a masked appearance as Lady Deadpool. Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter, Betty, is mentioned in the credits as Hugh Jackman’s “wrangler.” (The couple also share a 9-year-old daughter, James.)

It’s no wonder that Lively and Reynolds, 47, would lean on Levy to be their son’s godfather as Levy has become one of Reynolds’ most trusted collaborators. Levy has directed Reynolds in three movies in recent years; as well as Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy directed 2021’s Free Guy and 2022’s The Adam Project.

Levy’s role in Olin’s life also adds resonance to Reynolds revealing his son’s name for the first time at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in late July.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift described Lively and Reynolds’ four children as her “godkids” via a recent Instagram Story marking the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, indicating that she is little Olin’s godmother.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she wrote on July 25, referencing Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine character.

In the humorous post, Swift, 34, appeared to gush over her longtime pal — only to reveal she was talking about his costar, Hugh Jackman.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film,” Swift wrote. “He’s created the best work of his life, and the film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

“But that’s just Hugh!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Jackman, 55, Reynolds, Lively and Levy at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”