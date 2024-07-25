Taylor Swift made a cheeky comment about Ryan Reynolds while praising his new Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film” Swift, 34, began a heartfelt message shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25. “He’s created the best work of his life, and the film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

While Swift seemed to be gushing about her longtime pal Reynolds, 47, who cowrote and coproduced the superhero film, she teased him by directing the tribute to his costar Hugh Jackman instead.

“But that’s just Hugh!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Jackman, 55, Reynolds, Blake Lively and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

Swift didn’t completely leave Reynolds out of the post.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she wrote, referencing Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine character as well as his role as Lively’s husband and the father of their four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 17 months.

Despite her playful trolling of Reynolds, Swift shared a ticket link for Deadpool & Wolverine in addition to her glowing endorsement.

“Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here’s where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome,” she wrote.

Swift — who namechecked three of Reynolds and Lively’s children in her Folklore song “Betty” — has been pals with the couple for decades. Her half-teasing, half-sincere post about Deadpool & Wolverine was no doubt appreciated by Reynolds, who has a mischievous sense of humor himself.

On Sunday, July 21, Reynolds joked to Comicbook.com that the reason he and Lively, 36, haven’t shared the screen recently is because he “can’t afford her fee.” Elsewhere in the interview, the actor said that his wife is “not half the friend that Hugh is” before pretending to not know the cameras were rolling.

All jokes aside, Lively showed up to support Reynolds at the Deadpool & Wolverine New York City premiere on Monday, July 22, and even played a role in shaping the film. During an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Reynolds shared that Lively sent a ping-pong table to set, which he and Jackman used while brainstorming comedic ideas.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday, July 26.