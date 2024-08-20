Ryan Reynolds wanted to honor costar Rob Delaney’s late son Henry in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle — showing it can be chic AND practical,” Reynolds, 47, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 19, alongside a slideshow of him and Delaney, 47, on set. “And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being.”

He continued: “There’s more to @robdelaney than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney.’ Henry is Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

Delaney joined the superhero franchise for Deadpool 2 as Peter Wisdom. Reynolds explained that he regretted not giving Henry a tribute back when they released the Deadpool sequel in 2018. So when the duo were reunited for the third installment, Reynolds decided to make the moment right.

Related: Everything to Know About 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Deadpool and Wolverine will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. Reynolds revealed in September 2022 that his real-life pal would join the movie via a comedic announcement video. “Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked Jackman in the clip, to which he replied, […]

“I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2,” he penned. “If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016. The following year he underwent surgery to remove the tumor. Delaney announced in February 2018 that Henry died the month before on the comedian’s birthday. Henry was 2 years old. (In addition to Henry, Delaney and his wife, Leah, share three sons.)

Four years later, Delaney released his book A Heart That Works. The memoir touches on the grief of a parent losing a child and Delaney shares stories of his late son. In addition to sharing the thoughtful meaning behind the credits shoutout, Reynolds also praised about Delaney’ book.

“Rob has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, rage-ful, loving, sad and hilarious (yes, HILARIOUS) look at grief through his book, A HEART THAT WORKS,” he shared. “It’s an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed. I’m lucky to know Rob. And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone. ❤️💛.”

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios/MARVEL ;Dan McFadden/CTMG, Inc ; Universal From action adventure to heartbreaking romance, there is a summer blockbuster for every type of cinephile this year, and Us Weekly has your complete guide to all of them. Potentially the most anticipated movie of the season, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, serves as the fifth […]

Delaney returned alongside Reynolds for Deadpool & Wolverine to reprise his role.

“I haven’t been coached on what to say here. It felt different. It felt bigger, for sure,” Delaney said of coming back to the franchise to Digital Spy in July. “I mean, it still felt controlled, and you felt Ryan’s authorial voice moving through it, and it felt pure, but yeah, it felt bigger.”

The Marvel movie has made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office since hitting theaters on July 26.