Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited after weeks apart due to their busy schedules.

The couple, both 34, were spotted for the first time since Swift wrapped the European led of her Eras Tour, enjoying a cozy date at her Rhode Island mansion on Saturday, August 24, according to photos obtained by TMZ. In the snaps, Swift and Kelce were seen standing on a balcony overlooking the ocean. Additional photos obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his family, as well as Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce joined the couple.

The pop star and the NFL player spent the summer traveling around Europe amid the international leg of her Eras Tour. They were last spotted in public together when he attended her concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in July before Kelce returned to the U.S. for training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs later that month. Swift, for her part, continued her dates throughout Europe until her final show in London on Tuesday, August 20, at which point she began a two-month hiatus from her tour.

In June, Kelce opened up about the attention surrounding his and Swift’s romance. “You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” he said on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast at the time. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that.”

While the couple have not shied away from the public eye since first connecting in the summer of 2023, they still value their privacy. “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’” Kelce explained. “You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

He added: “I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it — it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that.”

Earlier that month, Swift and Kelce took a major step in their relationship when he joined her on stage during one of her London concerts. He later revealed on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that the cameo was his idea, sharing that Swift “found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Swift, meanwhile, gushed via Instagram that she was “still cracking up/swooning over” Travis’ Eras Tour debut after the fact.

As the pair approached their one-year anniversary, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June that they are “wildly in love.”

“They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other,” the insider said. “A year [into their relationship] there is such an ease between them. It seems like they’ve been together longer because they are so in tune.”

A second source divulged that the two “are very confident in their relationship” despite the time they spend apart due to their work commitments.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” a third insider told Us. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”

Swift will be on hiatus from her tour until October when she resumes her performances in North America. The venture will conclude in Canada in December. Travis, for his part, will play his first official game of the 2024-2025 NFL season on September 5.