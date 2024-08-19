Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has been grueling for everyone. The many hours spent trying to source tickets, the outfit-planning in the group chat, the travel arrangements, the bracelet-weaving, the lyric-learning, the three hours of dancing without a bathroom break… or simply the emotional exhaustion and FOMO of not getting to go and having to endure everyone else’s Reels about it (don’t worry, some of Us feel your pain!)

But imagine being Taylor Swift herself. After four non-stop months of making her way around Europe (and 18 months of touring globally), performing for over three hours every time and boosting the economy of entire countries in the process, she must be beyond tired. But, following this week’s second run of London shows, concluding at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday (August 20), Swift has two whole months off, before she wraps Eras up entirely in the US and Canada at the end of the year (her next show is scheduled for October 18 in Miami). Two months! Not many jobs come with such a generous vacation allowance. But it sounds like she needs it.

“This has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life,” Swift said during her 100th show of the tour, in Liverpool, adding “I think I once had hobbies but I don’t know what they were anymore!”

So, here at Us, we wanted to help jog her memory with a few suggestions for what Swift can do now that she has all that time to herself…

Release Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — or something totally new

She’s done this kind of thing before, after all. Many eagle-eyed Swifties believe that the much-anticipated redo of Reputation could be coming soon. There is some quite complex math involved in the fan theories, but these people know their stuff and have been right before, so watch this (blank) space (wait, wrong album!)

Of course, there’s also a chance she’ll have been writing new material on the road too (Swift by name!) Is it time for the Travis Kelce romance album? Or just an EP? Or just one tiny little song? We’re all ears!

Hang out with her cats

Nobody loves their cats like Swift does (well, apart from everyone else who absolutely adores their cats, of course.) While she’s been known to take Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button on the road with her, ultimately cats are, much like Swift herself, homebodies. They just happen to have multiple homes to choose from. It’s been a while since her feline brood featured on her social media channels, so Swifties and cat people in general will all be hoping for updates as she finally gets to spend some quality downtime with them.

Binge the new season of Grey’s Anatomy

Call us suspicious, but can it really be a coincidence that Swift’s hiatus coincides with the new season of Grey’s Anatomy? She’s famously a huge fan, and season 21 of the almost-as-relentless-as-Eras hospital drama is set to drop in September, when she’ll have more couch time than she’s had in months. A very shrewd move indeed. Of course, fall is usually a great time for TV in general, as schedulers are well aware that we all just want to hunker down with a blanket and something pumpkin-scented while binging our favorite shows. There’s tons to look forward to even if you haven’t just performed hundreds of sell-out shows!

Watch some football

Swift might have a long break ahead, but her man doesn’t — Kelce has a busy schedule of Kansas City Chiefs games ahead, with the season officially kicking off on September 5. Since he’s been a regular fixture on the European leg of the Eras tour, we’re hoping she’ll do the same for him — mainly because the photos of her cheering him on are always adorable.

Just stay in bed – with Travis!

Swift has spoken in the past about how she likes to spend her time between shows doing very little indeed. “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there,” she told Time last year. And since that’s what she said she does after performing three shows straight, after hundreds we hope someone else will be bringing the food to her. While it must have been pretty exciting to find love with Kelce during a record-breaking, world-conquering tour, Swift must be craving some quality time with her man on home turf — and maybe he can even bring her some of his famous pasta…