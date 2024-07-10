The fall season is almost upon Us and the TV schedule is looking better than ever.
Fans of NBC’s One Chicago franchise can expect every show to return in late September. The trio of shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — made headlines as several cast members across the franchise announced their exits.
NBC’s president of program planning Jeff Bader reassured viewers that he wasn’t concerned about the future of the shows despite the numerous cast changes.
“Cast comes in, cast goes out,” Bader told TVLine in an interview published in July. “It’s interesting. Because every year there are cast changes, and every year someone asks the same question [about the future of One Chicago]. But [those shows] just keep going on.”
Bader noted that each of the Chicago shows has continued to find success, adding, “We’re thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night.”
Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is returning for its fourth season after finally giving long-suffering fans the “will they?” they want. During the season 3 finale, which aired in May, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) became an official couple. The next season will explore them figuring out their new normal at work.
Reality TV fans have plenty to look forward to with the debut of ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette. After competing for Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner‘s heart late last year, Joan Vassos is now the leading lady as she searches for “The One.”
Scroll down to see the entire fall 2024 TV lineup:
Friday, August 23
The New York Times Presents: Lie To Fly: 10 p.m. on FX
Monday, September 2
English Teacher: 10 p.m. on FX
Thursday, September 12
The Old Man: 10 p.m. on FX
Tuesday, September 17
Dancing with the Stars: 8 p.m. on ABC
High Potential: 10 p.m. on ABC
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez: 10 p.m. on ABC
Wednesday, September 18
The Golden Bachelorette: 8 p.m. on ABC
Monday, September 23
The Voice: 8 p.m. on NBC
Brilliant Minds: 10 p.m. on NBC
Wednesday, September 25
Chicago Med: 8 p.m. on NBC
Chicago Fire: 9 p.m. on NBC
Chicago P.D.: 10 p.m. on NBC
Thursday, September 26
9-1-1: 8 p.m. on ABC
Doctor Odyssey: 9 p.m. on ABC
Grey’s Anatomy: 10 p.m. on ABC
Friday, September 27
Social Studies: 10 p.m. on FX
Tuesday, October 1
The Voice: 8 p.m. on NBC
The Irrational: 10 p.m. on NBC
Thursday, October 3
Law & Order: 8 p.m. on NBC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: 9 p.m. on NBC
Found: 10 p.m. on NBC
Monday, October 7
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 8 p.m. on ABC
Press Your Luck: 9 p.m. on ABC
Wednesday, October 9
Abbott Elementary: 9:30 p.m. on ABC
Scamanda: 10:00 p.m. on ABC
Friday, October 18
Happy’s Place: 8 p.m. on NBC
Shark Tank: 8 p.m. on ABC
Lopez vs. Lopez: 8:30 p.m. on NBC
Tuesday, November 12
St. Denis Medical: 8 p.m. on NBC
Tuesday, November 19
Night Court: 8:30 p.m. on NBC