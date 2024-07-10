Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Fall 2024 TV Schedule: See When NBC’s ‘Happy’s Place,’ ABC’s ‘9-1-1’ and More Shows Return

By
Fall 2024 TV Schedule See When NBC s Happy s Place ABC s 9 1 1 and More Shows Return 541
Reba McEntire, Oliver Stark. Casey Durkin/NBC ; Disney/Justin Stephens

The fall season is almost upon Us and the TV schedule is looking better than ever.

Fans of NBC’s One Chicago franchise can expect every show to return in late September. The trio of shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — made headlines as several cast members across the franchise announced their exits.

NBC’s president of program planning Jeff Bader reassured viewers that he wasn’t concerned about the future of the shows despite the numerous cast changes.

Fall 2024 TV Schedule See When NBC s Happy s Place ABC s 9 1 1 and More Shows Return 545
NBCUniversal

“Cast comes in, cast goes out,” Bader told TVLine in an interview published in July. “It’s interesting. Because every year there are cast changes, and every year someone asks the same question [about the future of One Chicago]. But [those shows] just keep going on.”

Which TV Shows Are Renewed Which Are Canceled in 2024 2025 Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025?

Bader noted that each of the Chicago shows has continued to find success, adding, “We’re thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night.”

Fall 2024 TV Schedule See When NBC s Happy s Place ABC s 9 1 1 and More Shows Return 546
Disney

Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is returning for its fourth season after finally giving long-suffering fans the “will they?” they want. During the season 3 finale, which aired in May, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) became an official couple. The next season will explore them figuring out their new normal at work.

Reality TV fans have plenty to look forward to with the debut of ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette. After competing for Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner‘s heart late last year, Joan Vassos is now the leading lady as she searches for “The One.”

Scroll down to see the entire fall 2024 TV lineup:

Friday, August 23
The New York Times Presents: Lie To Fly: 10 p.m. on FX

Monday, September 2
English Teacher: 10 p.m. on FX

Thursday, September 12
The Old Man: 10 p.m. on FX

Tuesday, September 17
Dancing with the Stars: 8 p.m. on ABC
High Potential: 10 p.m. on ABC
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez: 10 p.m. on ABC

Wednesday, September 18
The Golden Bachelorette: 8 p.m. on ABC

TV Shows Ending

Related: TV Shows Ending in 2024: See the Complete List

Monday, September 23
The Voice: 8 p.m. on NBC
Brilliant Minds: 10 p.m. on NBC

Wednesday, September 25
Chicago Med: 8 p.m. on NBC
Chicago Fire: 9 p.m. on NBC
Chicago P.D.: 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, September 26
9-1-1: 8 p.m. on ABC
Doctor Odyssey: 9 p.m. on ABC
Grey’s Anatomy: 10 p.m. on ABC

Friday, September 27
Social Studies: 10 p.m. on FX

Tuesday, October 1
The Voice: 8 p.m. on NBC
The Irrational: 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, October 3
Law & Order: 8 p.m. on NBC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: 9 p.m. on NBC
Found: 10 p.m. on NBC

Summer TV Preview 2024

Related: Summer TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Monday, October 7
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 8 p.m. on ABC
Press Your Luck: 9 p.m. on ABC

Wednesday, October 9
Abbott Elementary: 9:30 p.m. on ABC
Scamanda: 10:00 p.m. on ABC

Get the Martha Stewart-Loved KitchenAid Stand Mixer at 22% off!

Deal of the Day

Get the Martha Stewart-Loved KitchenAid Stand Mixer at 22% off! View Deal

Friday, October 18
Happy’s Place: 8 p.m. on NBC
Shark Tank: 8 p.m. on ABC
Lopez vs. Lopez: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Tuesday, November 12
St. Denis Medical: 8 p.m. on NBC

Tuesday, November 19
Night Court: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

In this article

Abbott Elementary Bio 181

abbott elementary
Chicago Fire Bio

Chicago Fire
Chicago Med Bio

Chicago Med
Chicago PD Bio Pic

Chicago P.D.
Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars
Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Addresses Claims He Misrepresented Career as Restaurateur

Golden Bachelor
Greys Anatomy Bio

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
LOSVU Bio

Law & Order: SVU
The Voice Bio

The Voice

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!