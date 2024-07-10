The fall season is almost upon Us and the TV schedule is looking better than ever.

Fans of NBC’s One Chicago franchise can expect every show to return in late September. The trio of shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — made headlines as several cast members across the franchise announced their exits.

NBC’s president of program planning Jeff Bader reassured viewers that he wasn’t concerned about the future of the shows despite the numerous cast changes.

“Cast comes in, cast goes out,” Bader told TVLine in an interview published in July. “It’s interesting. Because every year there are cast changes, and every year someone asks the same question [about the future of One Chicago]. But [those shows] just keep going on.”

Bader noted that each of the Chicago shows has continued to find success, adding, “We’re thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night.”

Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is returning for its fourth season after finally giving long-suffering fans the “will they?” they want. During the season 3 finale, which aired in May, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) became an official couple. The next season will explore them figuring out their new normal at work.

Reality TV fans have plenty to look forward to with the debut of ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette. After competing for Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner‘s heart late last year, Joan Vassos is now the leading lady as she searches for “The One.”

Scroll down to see the entire fall 2024 TV lineup:

Friday, August 23

The New York Times Presents: Lie To Fly: 10 p.m. on FX

Monday, September 2

English Teacher: 10 p.m. on FX

Thursday, September 12

The Old Man: 10 p.m. on FX

Tuesday, September 17

Dancing with the Stars: 8 p.m. on ABC

High Potential: 10 p.m. on ABC

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez: 10 p.m. on ABC

Wednesday, September 18

The Golden Bachelorette: 8 p.m. on ABC

Monday, September 23

The Voice: 8 p.m. on NBC

Brilliant Minds: 10 p.m. on NBC

Wednesday, September 25

Chicago Med: 8 p.m. on NBC

Chicago Fire: 9 p.m. on NBC

Chicago P.D.: 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, September 26

9-1-1: 8 p.m. on ABC

Doctor Odyssey: 9 p.m. on ABC

Grey’s Anatomy: 10 p.m. on ABC

Friday, September 27

Social Studies: 10 p.m. on FX

Tuesday, October 1

The Voice: 8 p.m. on NBC

The Irrational: 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, October 3

Law & Order: 8 p.m. on NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: 9 p.m. on NBC

Found: 10 p.m. on NBC

Monday, October 7

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 8 p.m. on ABC

Press Your Luck: 9 p.m. on ABC

Wednesday, October 9

Abbott Elementary: 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Scamanda: 10:00 p.m. on ABC

Friday, October 18

Happy’s Place: 8 p.m. on NBC

Shark Tank: 8 p.m. on ABC

Lopez vs. Lopez: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Tuesday, November 12

St. Denis Medical: 8 p.m. on NBC

Tuesday, November 19

Night Court: 8:30 p.m. on NBC