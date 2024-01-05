From Yellowstone to Good Trouble, TV fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite shows in 2024.

The Paramount Network western has had its fair share of drama ahead of its upcoming series finale. After the first part of season 5 premiered in November 2022, the second half of Yellowstone’s final season was plagued with delays. The remaining episodes were pushed back following rumors of a feud between showrunner Taylor Sheridan and series lead Kevin Costner.

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023 about Costner’s plans to direct Horizon: An American Saga. “He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”

Good Trouble, meanwhile, had already filmed season 5 when Freeform announced in December 2023 that the series was coming to an end. The Fosters spinoff is set to wrap up in January with Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell reuniting on screen after the latter left as a series regular in 2022.

Scroll down for a complete guide to all the TV shows that have ended or will come to a close in 2024: