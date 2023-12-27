One final storm lies ahead for the heroes of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

The streaming service announced in August 2022 that the show, based on the comic book series by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, would end with its fourth season. The Umbrella Academy follows a superhero team of siblings as they attempt to stop the apocalyptic events they accidentally create by traveling through time.

“It’s the best season yet,” Ritu Arya, who plays Lila Pitts, teased in a November 2023 video for Netflix’s Geeked Week. Elliot Page, who stars as Viktor Hargreeves, noted that fans can expect “excitement, surprises [and] humor” from the show’s final episodes.

The Umbrella Academy season 3, which premiered in June 2022, ended with the titular team of siblings saving the world — again — but at the cost of ending up in a different universe without their superpowers.

“The siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline,” showrunner Steve Blackman revealed in an August 2022 Netflix interview. “There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.

Scroll down to find out everything to know about The Umbrella Academy’s fourth and final season.

When Will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Premiere?

A release date for The Umbrella Academy season 4 has not been announced, though fans can expect the series to return in 2024.

What Will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Be About?

While seasons 1 through 3 of The Umbrella Academy followed similar plots to the comic book series’ firth three editions — Apocalypse Suite, Dallas and Hotel Oblivion — season 4’s plot will seemingly go beyond the comics.

Way announced in a July 2020 interview with Forbes that the fourth volume of the comics would be titled The Sparrow Academy. The Sparrows — a superhero team that Sir Reginald Hargreeves assembled in the alternate universe created at the end of season 2 — were introduced on the show in season 3, though did not appear alongside the Umbrellas in the new timeline. It is unknown whether the new season will draw inspiration from the unreleased comic.

Season 4’s first official poster, released in November 2023, also provides some plot hints as the official logline reads, “The Final Timeline.” The poster features what looks like a subway map in the shape of an umbrella, with stops representing important events from throughout the characters’ histories, such as Ben’s death in 2006 and Luther’s trip to the moon in 2015.

Which ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Cast Members Are Returning for Season 4?

Page and Arya will return as Viktor and Lila, respectively, alongside main cast members Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargeeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaud Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves and Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Who Is Joining ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Cast?

It was announced in February 2023 that Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross will join the season 4 cast as Dr. Gene Thibedeau, Dr. Jean Thibedeau and Sy Grossmna, respectively. Details about their characters are currently under wraps.

Has ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Finished Filming?

Netflix announced that production on the show’s final season began in February 2023. “It’s all been leading to this. The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production!” the show’s official Instagram account captioned a cast photo at the time.” Filming reportedly concluded that May.