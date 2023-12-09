Station 19 executive producer Shonda Rhimes and star Jaina Lee Ortiz spoke out after ABC confirmed that the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will come to an end with a shortened 10-episode season 7.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” Rhimes, 53, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 8. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19.”

Ortiz, who plays firefighter Andy Herrera, shared Rhimes’ post via her Instagram Story, adding, “Still processing this … The love runs so deep. Thank you, Shonda ❤️.”

Boris Kodjoe, who plays fellow firefighter Robert Sullivan, hinted that he was keeping his head up amid the news. “Lots of fires left to fight. Back to business. 🔥 #Season7,” Kodjoe, 50, wrote alongside a photo of himself in costume on Friday.

Station 19, created by Stacy McKee, follows the squad of firefighter in Seattle near Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, which is where Grey’s Anatomy takes place. Doctor-turned-firefighter Ben Warren (Jason George) is married to hospital chief Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) while firefighter Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) is romantically involved with obstetician Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato). It was the second primetime spinoff of the medical drama. The first was Private Practice, which ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2013.

The cancellation news came just a couple of days after the cast returned to set to start filming again after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production.

“For seven seasons Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, told Deadline in a statement on Friday. “With Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige were announced as new co-showrunners earlier this year, taking over the reins from Krista Vernoff. Paige is also mourning Freeform’s cancellation of Good Trouble after five seasons, a drama he created (which was a spinoff of his other creation, The Fosters).

“Well, yesterday was pretty surreal: #Station19 coming to an end, and #GoodTrouble cancelled,” Paige wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 9. “Not a great day – still wrapping my head around the news. These shows (along with #TheFosters) have been my home and my family for the more than the last decade.”

He added, “I’ve been surrounded by such talented, good, kind people who really believe in using the power of TV to make the world a better place. There are not words to express how these shows have changed me, nor for my gratitude.”

“My love to the casts, the writers, the crews, everyone at Shondaland, the people from the networks who supported the shows, and especially the fans — none of this would have been possible without all of you. Thank you,” Paige concluded. “And as sad as I am, I am so so so much more grateful. We are truly the lucky ones.”

Station 19 will end with 105 episodes total. Season 7 will premiere on ABC Thursday, March 14, at 10 p.m. ET.