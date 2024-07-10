Joan Vassos is ready to embark on her journey to find love on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation met Joan during Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in fall 2023. Despite feeling a connection with Gerry, Joan ultimately departed from the show early to support her daughter, who had recently given birth.

Months later, Joan was crowned the leading lady of the spinoff series.

“There’s a lot of knowledge that we have inside of us because we’ve lived life,” Joan told CNN after she was announced as the lead in May. “In our culture, I feel like growing old is not a dignified thing. You’re just supposed to kind of fade in the back, take a backseat to the next generation. I’m hoping that we change that a little bit. We’re still fun and energetic and we know how to use our phones.”

Scroll down to learn more about season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette:

When Does ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Premiere?

The Golden Bachelorette will begin airing on ABC Wednesday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

“Ready for Golden Hour?” ABC teased via Instagram while revealing the premiere date in July.

Who Is Hosting ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Jesse Palmer is set to return as host of The Golden Bachelorette. “It’s been a busy summer…🌹,” he wrote via Instagram in July alongside a snap of himself and Joan outside the Bachelor mansion.

Who Are the Contestants on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Joan’s potential suitors have not yet been revealed.

When Did Joan Vassos Film ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

The mother of four shared a video of herself packing for her season in June, noting that she would be away from her family for seven weeks.

“Excited, nervous, and overpacked … but, mostly ready to get this golden journey started ✨ ,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Feeling all the feels as I pack up to start my next chapter at the Bachelor Mansion 🌹 I’ve never been this vulnerable and grateful at the same time, I’m thankful to have the most supportive friends, family and viewers a golden girl could ask for. I’m not sure what this journey holds, but if it’s anything like my suitcase, it’s sure to be FULL of surprises! Here I go …”