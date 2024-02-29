Throughout season 28 of The Bachelor, Kelsey Anderson has often opened up about how much her family means to her.

During a one-on-one date with Bachelor Joey Graziadei in Spain, which aired in February 2024, Kelsey shared that her mom died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.

While detailing the tragedy, Kelsey added that her dad has been in her corner throughout her Bachelor Nation journey — and shared the encouraging message he had for her before she left.

“On the way to the airport, I was on the phone with dad, and I was like, ‘What do you think mom would think about all of this?’ He was like, ‘You’re your mother’s child. You’re so brave.’ He was like, ‘That’s something your mom would do.’ He just felt like I was exuding my mom’s energy, I guess,” she said, to which Joey replied: “With how you’re describing her energy, 100%.”

Kelsey is one of the contestants vying for the affections of Joey during season 28 of the ABC reality series, which kicked off in January 2024. She received a rose ahead of the show’s hometown week, leading her to introduce Joey to her family in Louisiana. (The other finalists are Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas and Rachel Nance.)

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to Kelsey’s family:

Denise Anderson

Kelsey’s mother, Denise, died in 2018 after being diagnosed with breast cancer that “metastasized on her bones,” Kelsey said.

“They gave her six months,” Kelsey told Joey. “After that, it was just very aggressive and after I think about 2 months, she passed away.”

Since her mom’s death, Kelsey said she sees Denise in butterflies, saying, “Whenever I see butterflies it feels like it’s my mom there. Right before I came on here, I got off work and I was walking down and I saw butterflies in the middle of the city of New Orleans. And I don’t know, that kind of was reassuring to me.”

Kelsey noted that her mom has “really shaped” who she is today. She gushed that her mom was “such an amazing woman” who “brought so much light into any room that she walked into.”

While Kelsey said it’s “hard” for her to think about her mom not being there by her side at her wedding, she shared that opening up to Joey has been “very special.”

“I think that, like, my mom’s story in my life is so significant and special to me that it has shaped me into who I am. It felt really nice, him telling me that the qualities I described in my mom was something that he saw in me,” she said in a confessional.

While Kelsey noted that she wishes she could tell her mom about her experience on the show, she said she knows her mom is seeing everything that’s going on.

“I think she’d like you,” Kelsey told Joey, to which he replied, “I hope she would.”

Mark Anderson

Kelsey’s father, Mark, met Denise in the military where they were both police officers. (Kelsey said on the show that her mom earned the title of “Soldier of the Year” on several occasions.)

While Kelsey shared she “wasn’t close” with her dad growing up because he was “working a lot,” she said their relationship has changed since her mom’s death.

“My dad is really my favorite guy,” she said during a February 2024 episode of The Bachelor. “Whenever anything happens, he’s the person I run to. Whenever I’m happy or I’m sad. And definitely in happy and sad moments I think that I really miss my mom but I know that I have my dad that I can lean on.”

She continued, “I think that I’m so thankful that he really stepped up. I think that’s something that I think is so amazing about him is that, like, he lost the love of his life and he’s had five kids. I can’t imagine that scenario, where you’re so devastated but so are these people that are depending on you. And you just kind of have to do your best and be there for them when you need people for you.”

Matthew Anderson

Kelsey told Joey that she and all of her siblings have “such distinct personalities,” but that she’s “definitely closest in personality” with her younger brother, Matthew.

“I heard him on the phone when I was with my dad right before I came here and he was like, ‘I’m so proud of Kelsey,’” she said.

While posing at a football game with Kelsey and his other sisters, Matthew wrote via Instagram in 2019, “I’m tough, because I had to grow up as the youngest with 3 older sisters🎳.”

Matthew played offensive lineman on his high school football team as well as for the University of Nebraska and Campbell University.

Taylor Anderson

Kelsey gushed about her older sister Taylor via Instagram in 2017 when she shared a throw-back snap of the two.

“Happy birthday to my A1 since DAY1 !!! I love you so much and I can’t believe you’re getting so old :,) it seems like yesterday you would bite me when I made you upset.. I’m so glad you don’t do that anymore but anyways turn up with mom and dad for me I wish I was home to see you :,( Xoxo Your fav sibling, Kelsey,” she captioned the image.

Taylor attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, per the Athletic.

Pascal Anderson

Kelsey’s older brother, Pascal, appears to be following in his parent’s footsteps in the military.

Matthew posted a picture via Instagram in 2018 alongside Kelsey and Pascal, who was in uniform, writing, “He graduated basic with the cutie pie award!”

Jordan Anderson

Kelsey’s older sister Jordan attended Northwestern State University, per the Athletic.