Contestants on Joan Vassos’ upcoming Golden Bachelorette season, take note — you’ll have four kids to impress during hometown dates.

Vassos, 61, who was recently named the first lead of the Golden Bachelor spinoff, is the proud mom of Nicholas, Erica, Allison and Luke, who she shared with her late husband, John Vassos. When it comes to her kids’ reactions to her dating on national television, it’s been a bit of a mixed bag for the Maryland school administrator.

“My first and third children are very into this. They think it’s really fun and [are] like, ‘What a cool experience for mom,’” she told CNN on Wednesday, May 15. “My daughter Erica and my son Luke are a little … cringey. Like, ‘Don’t kiss a guy on TV. This is gonna be really embarrassing. My friends are watching.’ But overall, all of them want me to find love.”

Joan previously appeared on The Golden Bachelor’s debut season with lead Gerry Turner, but she left during week 3 to care for her daughter Erica, who had recently given birth. “It’s a privilege to be a mom to four amazing kids and a grandmother (they call me Jojo) to two beautiful grandchildren,” she wrote via Instagram following her departure. “But once a mom, always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn’t work out with finding love.”

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

Scroll down to learn more about Vassos’ family:

John

Joan’s husband of 32 years died from pancreatic cancer in January 2021. Reflecting back on his death in an Instagram post three years later, Joan shared that her late husband always made her feel “safe and cherished.”

She added, “Honestly, I think that’s how he would want to be remembered…by not forgetting him. Please keep telling the stories, don’t worry, they don’t make me sad…let’s be honest, most of them are funny!”

Nicholas

Nicholas was born on March 8, 1990, and established himself as an athlete in high school on both the varsity football and wrestling teams. He went on to study at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business — where he also played football — and later graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Maryland.

According to his LinkedIn, Nicholas is currently a senior manager of business systems at an insurance company.

Erica

Joan and her late husband welcomed their daughter Erica on May 2, 1991. She attended American University before going on to teach third grade in Bethesda, Maryland, according to her Linkedin. Erica met her husband, Brent Hiken, while out at a tiki bar, and the pair tied the knot in 2022.

“My favorite girl is getting married and I couldn’t be happier! I love you @ericavassos and @bhikes30 July 23rd is going to be WILD,” Joan captioned a photo of the pair smiling together.

Erica gave birth to her daughter, Hartley Grace Hiken, the following year.

Allison

Allison attended Towson University and University of Maryland, which she graduated from in 2018. She’s an entrepreneur, having opened up her own clothing store in Maryland called Itty Bitty Boutique, which specializes in ensembles for little ones.

According to her Instagram bio, she also has a son.

Luke

Born in 1996, Luke is an avid athlete much like his brother. He played lacrosse at Marquette University and landed on the Dean’s List while studying Corporate Communication. Luke is currently a corporate account executive at Okta, a software development company, and also volunteered with Milwaukee Wheelchair Lacrosse, which teaches the sport to wounded veterans.