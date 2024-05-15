Joan Vassos is so golden — and Bachelor Nation is over the moon for her.

Joan, 61, was officially announced as the Golden Bachelorette on Tuesday, May 14, making her the first leading lady of The Golden Bachelor spinoff. Fans will remember Joan for leaving Gerry Turner‘s season early to care for her daughter, who had recently given birth.

“The secret is out!” Joan wrote via her Instagram Story after news broke about her casting. “I’m honored to be #TheGoldenBachelorette.” Her former Golden Bachelor costars joined right in on the celebration, from Gerry — who offered some sage advice for the incoming lead — to runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Scroll on to see all the Golden Bachelor alums who wished Joan well as she embarks on her upcoming journey.

Gerry Turner

“Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette,” Gerry wrote via Instagram. “You will be phenomenal as the new representation of the generation. From one Golden to another… relax, breathe and enjoy.”

Related: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Contestants Who Addressed Gerry and Theresa’s Split Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s romance did not end happily ever after. On Friday, April 12, the Golden Bachelor, 72, and Theresa, 70, revealed that they were getting a divorce after three months of marriage. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart to heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — […]

Theresa Nist

Theresa shared a sweet photo of herself with Joan via Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: “My dear Joan, I am so excited for you!!”

Leslie Fhima

Leslie took her excitement over the announcement of Joan’s new Bachelorette status to Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy for my friend!!! First Golden Bachelor!”

Related: What Percent of 'Bachelor' Couples Who Wed on TV Are Still Together? Nine Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot in a televised ceremony — with a 55.5 percent success rate. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first Bachelor Nation couple to exchange vows in December 2003, with a reported 17 million viewers tuning in to watch the OG Bachelorette marry her final rose winner. Two […]

Nancy Hulkower

“Congratulations to my friend on becoming the first Golden Bachelorette! Wishing you luck,” Nancy wrote alongside Joan’s official promo.

Kathy Swarts

Kathy took to her Instagram grid to share a cute selfie with the future lead, alongside the caption, “So happy for you Joan. You are truly golden and can’t wait to see where this journey takes you my friend!❤️❤️.”

Christina Kempton

“SOOOOOO happy and proud of my friend Joan for becoming the first Golden Bachelorette!!!” Christina captioned an Instagram post. “She will ROCK this!!! Love you girl!! ❤️❤️❤️.”