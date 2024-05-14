Gerry Turner is sending his best wishes to ex Joan Vassos as she prepares to find love on The Golden Bachelorette.

“Dear Joan, congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette,” Gerry, 72, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 14. “You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation.”

Before ending his letter, the reality star shared a piece of advice with Joan, 61, before her journey officially begins, writing, “From one golden to another, relax, breathe and enjoy. Gerry.”

Hours before his post, ABC confirmed Joan will serve as the first leading lady for the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette. The Maryland native previously appeared on The Golden Bachelor with Gerry, but she left the season during week 3 to care for her daughter, who had recently given birth. (The Golden Bachelor finale aired in November 2023.)

ABC promises that the grandmother and school administrator “will bring her signature grace and charm” as she embarks on a search for her next person. Joan will also showcase “that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love.”

Many viewers are hoping The Golden Bachelorette will have a happier ending than Gerry’s relationship with winner Theresa Nist.

Three months after getting married during a televised wedding on ABC in January, the pair announced they were separating and filing for divorce.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said on Good Morning America in April, adding that it’s “best for the happiness of each of us to live apart” and be near their families.

Since Gerry and Theresa’s split was announced, many in Bachelor Nation have speculated as to what went wrong between the pair.

Others like Tyler Cameron expressed their disappointment at the possible effects it could have on The Bachelor franchise.

“They have put a true stain on love in the Bachelor world,” Tyler, 31, who was the runner-up during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, said during an April 17 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Happy Hour. “Three months? They make all my relationships seem very long. I’m a dating expert compared to them. They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome — like it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor.”

Loyal fans can watch Joan’s journey to finding love when The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesdays this fall on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.