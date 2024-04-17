Your account
Entertainment

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron Says Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Split Put a ‘True Stain on Love’

By
Tyler Cameron Says Golden Bachelor s Gerry and Theresa Have Put True Strain on Love 876
Tyler Cameron. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron feels strongly about The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s split.

“They have put a true stain on love in the Bachelor world,” Tyler, 31, who was the runner-up during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, said during a Wednesday, April 17, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Happy Hour.

“Three months? They make all my relationships seem very long,” he continued. “I’m a dating expert compared to them. They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome — like it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor.”

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, announced their separation during a Friday, April 12, appearance on Good Morning America.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist s Relationship Timeline From the Golden Bachelor and Beyond 758

Related: Golden Bachelor's Gerry and Theresa's Relationship Timeline

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said on the morning talk show.

Tyler Cameron Says Golden Bachelor s Gerry and Theresa Have Put True Strain on Love 871
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Disney/John Fleenor

That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that Gerry filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple met on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September 2023. They tied the knot during a live televised wedding ceremony in January. Tyler said on Wednesday that Gerry and Theresa’s love story was refreshing compared to “people who wanted to go on [Bachelor Nation shows] just to be influencers.”

He continued: “Then they just pulled the rug right out from under us [like], ‘Nope. We don’t wanna live near each other.’ Crazy.”

Gerry, who lives in Indiana, and Theresa, who lives in New Jersey, didn’t move in together after their nuptials. During a joint appearance on the “Dear Shandy” podcast in March, which was their last interview as a couple, Gerry and Theresa opened up about their conflict over where to settle down.

Every Bachelor Nation Divorce- From Chris and Krystal to J.P. and Ashley

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Divorce

“Right now, it’s a long-distance relationship, essentially. [When] we decide on a place to really live, then I can really make a big decision to say, ‘OK, we’re going to live in this place or that place,’” Theresa said. “Originally, it was South Carolina. We’re still not sure if that’s what it is.”

Gerry chimed in to share his feelings about Theresa continuing to work.

“I guess the difficult part is I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time. I wanted fun [and] adventure. I wanted to go do [things],” he explained. “So, that is the crux of it right now is, when does that start? I think the living arrangement is really secondary to the freedom of being able to go and enjoy life and do.”

Tyler, for his part, has a “theory” about why Gerry and Theresa were unable to compromise on lifestyle and location. He compared the twosome to his “single” dad who has become “set in his ways” as he ages.

“He can’t find anyone that wants to deal with the stuff he does,” Tyler said of his father. “He doesn’t want to change much either. I imagine Gerry and Teresa … don’t want to change their ways. … It’s just two stubborn old people, and when you get older, you get more stubborn.”

Feature Revelations From Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Last Interview as a Couple

Related: Breaking Down Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist's Last Interview as a Couple

Tyler is not alone in his disappointment about Gerry and Theresa’s breakup. Bachelor Nation fans took to social media after the split announcement to express their shock at the brevity of the marriage.

“I still have milk in the fridge from when this was on,” one fan joked.

Another chimed in: “They never even lived in the same state, did they? These shows are so creepy.”

Theresa took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to urge those who are “confused and angry” about her and Gerry’s split to “try a little kindness.” She added that she “truly thought” the marriage was “going to last forever” and deemed it “one of the most incredible experiences” of her life.

“It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she added. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK.”

In this article

Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist
Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Addresses Claims He Misrepresented Career as Restaurateur

Golden Bachelor

More Stories

