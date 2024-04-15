Theresa Nist spoke out after she and Golden Bachelor lead Gerry Turner announced their divorce on Friday, April 12.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings,” Nist, 70 wrote via a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday, April 15. “It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so.”

Nist shared that while she was touched by the warm messages following her heartbreak, she also asked those who are “confused and angry” about her and Turner’s breakup to “try a little kindness.” She also explained that despite her relationship ending quicker than she thought, she wouldn’t trade the memories.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she continued. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK.”

In addition to finding love on The Golden Bachelor, Nist also acknowledged she found a group of friends that have been by her side.

“I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way,” she concluded. “Keep smiling, keep laughing … I will. I love you all.”

In addition to the statement, Nist also shared an inspirational quote from Dr. Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Nist found love with Turner, 72, in the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. The pair tied the knot earlier this year in a televised special titled, The Golden Wedding, which aired in January. On Friday, Turner and Nist appeared on Good Morning America to announce their decision to divorce after three months of marriage.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner said during the show. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that Turner filed for divorce and listed April 12 as his and Nist’s date of separation. He cited the “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the cause for the split. The duo have an existing prenuptial agreement. Nist was also spotted out and about on Friday still sporting her Neil Lane diamond ring.