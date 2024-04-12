Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s romance did not end happily ever after.

On Friday, April 12, the Golden Bachelor, 72, and Theresa, 70, revealed that they were getting a divorce after three months of marriage.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart to heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry shared on Good Morning America, adding that it’s “best for the happiness of each of us to live apart” and be close to their families.

That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, the same day listed for their date of separation. He cited “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the reason for the split.

Related: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s ‘Golden Wedding’ Album Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist celebrated their Golden Bachelor journey with a star-studded wedding before ultimately calling it quits. The couple tied the knot on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special in January 2024. Attended by the pair’s family, friends and more than 50 members of Bachelor Nation, fans watched as Gerry and Theresa walked down […]

Since the heartbreaking news, several other Golden Bachelor contestants have spoken out about their sudden divorce.

Keep scrolling to see every Golden Bachelor contestant who has addressed Gerry and Theresa’s sudden split:

Susan Noles

“They have their reasons I’m sure,” Susan shared in a joint Instagram video on Friday with Kathy Swarts, adding that people shouldn’t “give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that.”

She continued, “There are so many people out there who are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love.”

Susan later wrote in the comments of Us Weekly’s post about the split that she wishes Gerry and Theresa “the very best.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Had Televised Weddings — And Whether They Are Still ... Nine Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot in a televised ceremony — with a 55.5 percent success rate. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first Bachelor Nation couple to exchange vows in December 2003, with a reported 17 million viewers tuning in to watch the OG Bachelorette marry her final rose winner. Two […]

Kathy Swarts

“We just watched it on TV. It is sad, it is tragic,” Kathy said in a joint Instagram video on Friday with Susan. “Please, people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people. And our hearts are breaking for them.”

Faith Martin

“My heart goes out to both of them,” Faith told People on Friday. “It’s a very difficult situation, and I think it is important to realize that on a show like this, it’s so important to be so transparent and so much yourself filled with honestly and truth and ask those right questions.”

Faith went on to say that the Golden Bachelor is a “serious thing.”

“You got to ask the right questions to see if things could really, really work, and perhaps they just did not have enough time for that,” she noted.

April Lynn Kirkwood

While April did not address Gerry and Theresa’s split directly, she did share a video of herself on Friday via Instagram that read, “POV watching drama you’re not involved in unfold around you.”

Related: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were almost the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got […]

In the comments, April wrote, “Drama is part of the human experience but so is protecting your own inner peace. Respect others on their journey through the highs and lows with grace & kindness.”

Joan Vassos

“My heart goes out to my good friends Theresa and Gerry who made the difficult decision to separate,” Joan wrote via Instagram Story on Friday. “I know they care for each other deeply and they will always have a special relationship. The Golden Bachelor women and Bachelor Nation are ‘wrapping’ our arms around them in a big hug so they feel our love and support.”

Sylvia Robledo

“We respect and care for both of them,” Sylvia wrote via Instagram on Friday. “They have great memories and love for each other. Wishing the best for both of them.”

Renee Wright

“My heart goes out to Theresa and Gerry who truly found love and still love each other today,” Renee wrote via Instagram on Friday. “We found wonderful friendships during Golden Bachelor show [sic] and we hope and pray that everyone is kind and understanding during this sad time. God bless you Theresa and Gerry…stay strong. I hope you both know the Golden ladies are supporting you today and always…Much love!!”