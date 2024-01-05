Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ended their Golden Bachelor journey as husband and wife.

The couple completed their goal of finding a second chance at love by tying the knot on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special in January 2024. Attended by the pair’s family, friends and more than 50 members of Bachelor Nation, fans watched as Gerry and Theresa walked down the aisle and exchanged heartfelt vows during the televised ceremony.

“[I promise] to have fun and enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour,” Theresa joked in her vows. Gerry mirrored his proposal to Theresa by calling her “the woman I can’t live without.”

Theresa previously told Us Weekly that the couple’s vows were what she was most looking forward to on their wedding day, “And then just really having fun during the reception,” she added. Gerry couldn’t wait to watch his now-wife walk down the aisle. “It’ll be pretty spectacular,” he shared with Us.

