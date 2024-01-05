Not even a wardrobe malfunction could spoil Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s big day.

During the Thursday, January 4, ceremony — which was televised via the Golden Wedding special on ABC — one of the straps on Theresa’s off-the-shoulder Badgley Mischka gown broke off and dangled from her dress moments before she exchanged vows with Gerry, 72. Theresa, 70, appeared unbothered by the mishap and rocked the unplanned asymmetrical look.

The rest of her dress featured a sheer back, a plunging neckline and a mermaid skirt. Theresa complemented her look with a dainty veil and a pearl necklace. Gerry, meanwhile, looked handsome in a black and white tuxedo.

The couple’s nuptials took place at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California. Over 50 Bachelor Nation stars including Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, Rachel Recchia, Joey Graziadei and more attended the wedding. Brayden Bowers, who starred on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, even proposed to Christina Mandrell during the reception.

Before Theresa walked down the aisle, she opened up to Us Weekly about picking out her perfect dress.

“When I came down with [one] dress, everybody in unison went, ‘Oh, that’s the dress,’” she told Us earlier this month, sharing that she took her daughter, Jen, Gerry’s daughters Angie, Jenny, and daughter-in-law Amanda and multiple of her Golden Bachelor costars shopping with her. “They also said, ‘Oh, your face was glowing. You look so beautiful.’ Now I’m trying to decide, am I wearing a veil with it? Am I wearing any headpiece?”

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to […]

During their shopping trip, Theresa told Us that she had her entourage choose their “favorite dress” for her to try on. She also hinted that she was planning to change into a second number for the reception because her gown “could be hard to dance in.”

The happy couple was also gifted by ABC with a honeymoon to their dream location, Italy, after they met and fell in love during season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Related: More Than 50 'Bachelor' Stars Attend Gerry and Theresa's Wedding: Full List ABC (3) Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle in front of their family, friends and Bachelor Nation’s finest on Thursday, January 4. Some of the franchise’s biggest success stories and well-known names stepped out to celebrate the first-ever live Golden Wedding special. Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, met on the first season […]

Gerry got on one knee and popped the question during the show’s finale, which aired in November 2023. Theresa happily accepted and the lovebirds shared they would be tying the knot in January 2024.