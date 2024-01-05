Theresa Nist said yes to a stunning dress for her wedding with Gerry Turner.

Theresa, 70, tied the knot with Gerry, 72 during a California ceremony on Thursday, January 4, which was also televised during a Golden Wedding special on ABC. For the big day, Theresa donned a white strapless Badgley Mischka mermaid gown featuring stunning detail. She opted for soft glam with her hair styled in its signature waves. The look was completed with a classic veil adored with small pearls.

Gerry, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo and shed some tears as he watched Theresa make her grand entrance.

Ahead of walking down the aisle, Theresa exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about finding her perfect dress.

“When I came down with [one] dress, everybody in unison went, ‘Oh, that’s the dress,’” she told Us, noting that she took her daughter, Jen, Gerry’s daughters Angie, Jenny, and daughter-in-law Amanda and some of her Golden Bachelor costars shopping with her. “And they also said, ‘Oh, your face was glowing. You look so beautiful.’ Now I’m trying to decide, am I wearing a veil with it? Am I wearing any headpiece?”

Theresa gushed to Us that she had all the women choose their “favorite dress” in the shop for her to try on, and the bride added that she may be changing into a second design for her reception because the first look “could be hard to dance in.”

After their wedding, the pair will be heading to Italy for their honeymoon, thanks to ABC gifting them the trip.

After falling in love on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, Theresa and Gerry shared they planned to get married “right away” during the live finale in November 2023.

Later that month, Gerry explained their reasoning during a “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast episode. “We’re old!” He said, adding, “Think about it this way: You can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life. When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left.”

He continued, gushing that they “didn’t want to put off” a wedding when they “really felt [it] was right.”